The Daily Lowdown: Tina Knowles passionately defends her daughter following online comments

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles has furiously defended her daughter on social media after the global superstar received hateful messages about her skin colour. The Crazy In Love hitmaker was photographed at the LA premiere of her Renaissance Film last week when trolls began suggesting that Beyonce had lightened her skin. Tina, who is also mother to famous daughter Solange, branded the comments as stupid, ignorant, self-hating and racist, adding that she was sick and tired of people attacking her. The post received an outpouring of support from Beyonce's fans who agreed with Tina's thoughts. Meanwhile, Beyonce's Renaissance film landed in cinemas everywhere on 1st December.

Sean Combs has stepped down from his chairman role on Revolt TV, the network he co-founded, in the wake of more sexual assault allegations against him. The rapper, also known as Diddy, has no day-to-day role in the business, according to the network's social media accounts, which also stated the decision means they can remain focused on their mission. Sean was first faced with a sexual assault allegation at the hands of his ex-girlfriend and former protegee Cassie Ventura, who claims Sean attacked her and abused her over the course of a lengthy period. Sean denied the allegations and settled the lawsuit the day after it was filed. Since then, two more lawsuits have been put against him accusing him of assault, which he denies.

We're sending a big congratulations to Charli XCX and George Daniel as the couple have announced their engagement! The pop singer and The 1975 drummer have been dating since last year and the sweet announcement was shared on social media. The couple met in the industry when they worked together in early 2022, shortly before George produced a few songs on Charli's massive album, Crash. We imagine the music at their wedding will be pretty epic.

Timothee Chalamet has said that he's aware some fans weren't happy about him portraying the iconic Willy Wonka. The actor, who was in the UK for the glitzy London premiere of Wonka on Tuesday evening, told the BBC that people are very protective of their favourite characters and that fans don’t want to see actors mess it up. It was this reason which spurred Timothee to aim for something different with his own portrayal, describing him as a young and ambitious Willy, a change from the original character portrayed by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film adaptation. Fans will get a chance to judge for themselves when Wonka comes to screens on the 8th of December.

And Omid Scobie has shared his reaction after his bombshell new book Endgame, was pulled from shelves in The Netherlands. The Dutch version of the book, which looks at the current state of the British monarchy and the relationships between senior royals, reportedly published the name of the senior royal who raised questions about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, before he was born. Omid responded by saying that he hadn’t seen the translated version but insisted that in his edited English version, no names were issued due to laws in the UK preventing him from doing so. Xander Uitgevers, which published the Dutch-translated edition of Endgame, said it was temporarily withdrawing it from shelves across the country. Endgame was released on 28 November and mentions the 'concerns' raised about Archie, something which Megan and Harry discussed themselves in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. HELLO! has reached out to representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.​​​