Squid Game the Challenge: viewers left very confused by Mai and Ashley drama

Squid Game the Challenge has had fans hooked since landing on Netflix, but there is one element of the latest episode that fans have been unable to wrap their heads around. In episode eight, the players are tasked with walking over a glass bridge, when Ashley (Player 278) refuses to go ahead as the group had previously agreed, causing Trey to jump twice and ultimately make the wrong decision, eliminating him from the game.

Later, during a dice game, Mai AKA Player 287 chooses Ashley in the hopes of eliminating her as a response to her lack of being a team player during the bridge challenge - but fans were left confused when the group appear to have an angry reaction to Mai… but not to Ashley.

© Pete Dadds Ashley Tolbert in season 1 of Squid Game: The Challenge

Following Mai’s decision, which didn’t work out and therefore left Ashley in the competition, the group discuss Mai’s gameplay, with Ashley complaining about her behavior while others also admitted that they were confused about why she would select Ashley.



Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "I literally do not understand the dorm’s confusion with Mai’s decision to nominate Ashley. Like did everyone forget that she did NOT jump when she was supposed to?! It’s honestly completely fair and logical." Another person added: "Ashley gotta be the SORRIEST player I’ve seen. How you get mad at someone for doing something you LITERALLY just did."

A third person wrote: "Never have I I felt so gaslit during that Mai and Ashley squid game beef. Like… didn’t everybody else see Ashley turn into a snake on that bridge and get Trey murdered… but y’all are acting like Mai is the villain???"

Even our Senior Lifestyle Editor got very involved in the drama! Speaking about Ashley on the bridge, she said: "I’ve honestly never been so angry at a TV show in my life! I was screaming at the TV screen for him to just stop and tell Ashley to take her turn.

"Whether it was his pride or just that he didn't want a confrontation, I have no idea, but it was INFURIATING. Trey was one of my favorites from the start - the whole fact he came in with his mum and they were so sweet together, plus their tearful exit - I at least wanted him to get to the final game."

Fans will finally be finding out who goes from the show on 6 December, when the tenth and final episode will be released. But who will be winning the incredible $4.56 million cash prize? We can’t wait to find out.