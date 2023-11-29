Netflix’s The Sandman is back for season 2 - with a personal note from Neil Gaiman

The Sandman was a huge hit for Netflix following its premiere - and to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the original comic series, we’re delighted to reveal that the show’s second season is finally in production!

The show has celebrated starting to film season 2 with a brand new behind-the-scenes snap of Tom Sturridge as the Master of Dreams himself, alongside Mason Alexander Park as Desire - and Neil Gaiman shared a letter about his excitement for more episodes to be brought to the screen.

WATCH: Tom Sturridge and Jenna Coleman star in The Sandman

The letter reads: "We never know where our dreams will take us. 35 years ago today, the first issue of The Sandman was released and set many people and characters on paths that seemed, even at the time, so unlikely as to be impossible.

"Back then most comics featured superheroes. Sandman wasn’t that. It wasn’t like anything else, but magically (the magic consisting of hard work, youthful overconfidence, and some key people who believed in the vision) we were given the opportunity to tell the story I had in my head and bring Morpheus and the rest of the Endless to life.

Ready for season 2?

"A little over 36 years ago, in October 1987, the worst storm in at least 500 years left my house without power and my family trapped in our little village by fallen trees, and I spent my time writing an outline for the first eight issues of Sandman. Thirteen months later, in November 1988, the first issue of Sandman hit the comics shops.

© Photo: Netflix Tom is back as Dream

"Like those who walk a path in Destiny’s garden, I look back and see one clear path stretching behind me. At times on this journey, the way forward seemed impossible, and I don’t think I could have conceived of the impact that these characters would have on individuals or on the world. When I look at the path ahead, though, I don’t see darkness. I see how the world of The Sandman continues to grow and evolve and take new forms. This week we officially restart production on the next sequence of stories of The Sandman for Netflix. Genius showrunner Allan Heinberg and the countless people in front of and behind the camera are building something endlessly special, and bringing these stories to life in a way that would once have been unimaginable.

"A journey is beginning that will take us from Destiny’s garden to Hell, from the Heart of the Dreaming to Ancient Greece and revolutionary France, and from there to places even I cannot quite imagine on the screen. I will be patient. Good things are coming."

It has been 35 years since the first comic was published

So what is the show all about, if you’ve yet to watch? The story follows the Master of Dreams, who inhabits the world that waits for all of us when we sleep. Dream gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies so when he is captured and held prisoner for a century, all hell breaks loose in the realm. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence. Ready for round 2? We most certainly are!