May December star Charles Melton stuns with unseen photos during filming - fans say same thing

Charles Melton is the man of the moment thanks to his impressive portrayal of Joe in the latest must-watch film, May December.

The actor had the time of his life performing alongside Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, while working with legendary director Todd Haynes, and has since shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos from the set on social media.

The photo series, titled "Todd Haynes in front of and behind the camera," focus on the director capturing moments in the perfectly shot film, as well as candid images of him smiling with the cast and crew.

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for May December

Fans adored the photos, and many took to commenting on the post to praise the star on his role. "I just finished watching May December and it was INCREDIBLE. you did such an amazing job charles omg," one wrote, while another commented: "Great job in the movie. Gave me chills, like all of Todd's work. He's amazing." A third added: "Just watched, I mean, hello Oscar!"

This isn't the first time Charles has posted photos on his feed about May December.

Back in May, the Riverdale actor shared a heartfelt tribute about his experience working on the movie after sharing pictures of himself and his cast members on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.

"Words can’t begin to describe what celebrating the premiere of #maydecember at @festivaldecannes felt like. I’m grateful & my heart is full," he wrote.

© Andrew Toth Charles Melton with his May December co-stars Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman

The 32-year-old actor has already won a Gotham Award and a New York Critics Circle Award for his supporting role in the film and has been tipped for an Oscar too. May December was loosely inspired, but not based on, teacher Mary Kay Letourneau, who made headlines in the nineties after she had an affair with her 12-year-old student Vili Fualaau.

The pair had children together and went on to marry. It follows the story of a married couple - played by Julianne (Gracie) and Charles (Joe), who controversially began an affair when working in a pet shop, when Joe was in seventh grade, and Gracie was in her mid thirties.

© Mike Coppola Charles won a Gotham Award for his portrayal of Joe in May December

Twenty years later and after giving birth to their first child behind bars, the couple are now living a quiet life in the suburbs with two more children.

Their somewhat peaceful life soon starts to unravel at the arrival of method actress Elizabeth (played by Natalie Portman), who meets them to do research for a film about their story. In one heartbreaking and stand-out scene, Charles' character is seen smoking weed for the first time with his teenage son Charlie.

During the scene, Joe breaks down as he talks to his son about going off to college, but it's hard to tell exactly what he's crying about.

© Neilson Barnard May December has been tipped for an Oscar

The pivotal moment is left for the viewers to decide, whether it's to do with the thought of missing his son and becoming an empty nester, or realising that he missed out of his teenage years.

Appearing on the Today Show earlier in November, Charles said of the scene: " It's such a heartbreaking scene for Joe, and I learned that day that my job as the actor is to really tell the character's story, not so much mine. I kind of had this idea where I thought the scene should have went, but I still think to this day, I still have one more take in me."

The ending is also left for the viewers to decide what happens next, leading to it being one of the most discussed films of the moment.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.