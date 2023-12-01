Natalie Portman stuns in leg-lengthening mini dress for solo appearance amid 'split' from husband

Natalie Portman looked stunning on Thursday evening as she attended a special screening of her new movie, 'May December' without her husband, Benjamin Millepied.

The 42-year-old kept the chill away in a gorgeous peacoat mini dress, that highlighted her tiny waist and long legs as she posed for photos outside 92NY in New York City. Natalie kept her look monochromatic in matching tights and leg-lengthening stilettos, adding a turtleneck sweater underneath her dress.

Her glossy hair was worn down in a center parting, and she added a nude lip, soft smokey brown eye makeup, and a subtle highlight to accentuate her features.

© Getty Images Natalie Portman looked gorgeous in her waist-cinching, leg-lengthening dress

Natalie was joined by her co-stars in the movie, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton, and continued to keep her relationship status with her husband a mystery as she posed with her hands in her pocket.

The 'Black Swan' actress and the choreographer, 46, are reported to have ended their 11-year marriage during the summer after Benjamin allegedly had an affair with a 25-year-old climate activist, according to a report in the French publication, Voici, in June.

© Getty Images Natalie Portman accentuated her waist with a thin belt

On June 7, the couple were pictured together looking happy at the French Open, however, a few days later, Natalie was seen wiping away tears on a bench while at a park with Benjamin and their kids.

Since then, Natalie has been pictured on several outings without her wedding ring and the last time she was seen with her husband was at the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Australia in August, although he left during half-time.

© Getty Images Natalie Portman's makeup looked typically beautiful

There have since been conflicting reports about the status of the pair's marriage, with some outlets suggesting they have split and others claiming they are attempting to repair their relationship. Neither Natalie nor her husband have addressed the reports.

Natalie met Benjamin in 2009 while filming the dark drama that won her a Best Actress Oscar, 'Black Swan'. Her future husband choreographed the ballet-focused film, and at the time, he was dating and living with fellow professional dancer, Isabella Boylston, although their relationship soon ended.

© Getty Images Natalie Portman was joined by her 'May December' co-stars Charles Melton and Julianne Moore

"I met my husband on [the set of Black Swan], so I think I was in, like, dreamland," she said during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018. "He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories]."

She added: "It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh this is the person.'"

© Getty Images Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman have reportedly split after 11 years of marriage

Benjamin proposed to the Jerusalem-born actress in 2010. They tied the knot in a Jewish ceremony in Big Sur, California, in 2012. Following their nuptials, the two lived in Paris for a time, after Benjamin, who is French, became the Director of Dance with the Paris Opera Ballet.

They welcomed their son Aleph in 2011 – he is named after the first letter in the Hebrew alphabet – and in 2016 – the same year they relocated to Los Angeles from Paris – they had a daughter, Amalia, six.

