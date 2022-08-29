Julianne Moore shares rare glimpse of family life alongside identical daughter

Julianne Moore is soaking up the last bits of summer as best she can before her not-so-little one leaves the nest as school picks back up.

MORE: Julianne Moore makes celebrity friends proud with rare appearance alongside husband Bart

The star provided a rare glimpse into her family time, sharing with fans how she was taking advantage of time with her daughter before the end of summer.

She posted an adorable photo of her youngest, Liv Freunlich, alongside her dad, Bart Freundlich. Liv attends Northwestern University, and is bound to head back to campus in no time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne reveals unbelievable home disaster

MORE: Julianne Moore's appearance sparks reaction in rare selfie

The actress took to Instagram to share the sweet end-of-summer snapshot, which reveals not only their last days together before Liv goes off to college again, but also once again that the 20-year-old is truly identical to her mom.

The photo is taken from an impressive balcony, and both Bart and Liv are resting on its edge clad in cozy black sweatshirts taking up the very same pose, and a stunning view of New York nearing sunset is seen in the background.

Julianne captioned the charming family portrait with: "New York, New York," alongside a red heart emoji, and fans were quick to comment on how lovely the shot is as well as on the beautiful view.

The heartfelt snapshot

Fashion industry staple and friend to the stars Derek Blasberg commented two red heart emojis, while Naomi Watts left a string of praising hand emojis.

MORE: Julianne Moore stops fans in their tracks with radiant new photos

MORE: Julianne Moore dazzles in a form fitting gown for star-studded event

Meanwhile, other fans wrote in: "Home sweet home," and: "No other place, beautiful family," as well as: "Gorgeous view," plus another one endearingly commented: "Look at that view! And the city behind them."

Julianne has been making the best of the remaining warm weather

Julianne has been making the most of summer's very last month, and recently made fans and friends alike proud with an unexpected outing to take advantage of the warm weather that is left.

The mom-of-two shared a selfie alongside her husband, announcing that she had made an eventful dip into the Atlantic Ocean, joking that she only does so once every four years.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.