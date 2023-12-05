Today star Savannah Guthrie makes 'big announcement' about co-host Hoda Kotb live on-air

Savannah Guthrie made a "very big announcement" regarding her co-host Hoda Kotb and fellow Today star Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday's edition of the NBC morning show.

Savannah and Hoda, who were joined by Sheinelle Jones on the panel, were chatting about Hoda and Jenna's new Christmas song, 'A Carefree Christmas', when Savannah shared the exciting news. Watch the video below to see what she said.

"We have a very big announcement," said Savannah. "Hoda and Jenna are going to perform Carefree Christmas out on the plaza tomorrow live."

Hoda chimed in: "We're doing it outside. With a lot of help, we're going to sing. We also have Cheryl Porter, who is the teacher, we have a choir."

Savannah jokingly added: "I'm going to get a concert t-shirt, I might throw my bra at you. I mean, come on?" prompting laughter from her co-stars.

© Getty Hoda and Jenna released their first song in November

Taking to Instagram upon the song's release in November, Hoda and Jenna celebrated their first song. "A Carefree Christmas with Hoda and Jenna is out NOW!" read the caption. "Thank you to the amazing @cherylporterdiva for working with us on this track, we love you."

Fans were quick to praise the festive tune, with one person writing: "What a great song! Y'all did fantastic," while another added: "Love this!!!!! Just the best! You two are just the cutest!!!! Well done!!! Merry Christmas!!"

A third person commented: "Absolutely love your song. It's definitely a toe-tapper."

© NBC Hoda and Jenna will perform their song on Wednesday

In the official music video for the song, Hoda and Jenna can be seen singing alongside their vocal coach Cheryl, who is a trained opera singer with over 20 years of experience.

"It's gonna be a carefree Christmas, stop and smell the pine," the trio sing. "Boughs of holly make us jolly, we’re all feeling fine."

The hosts also gave shout-outs to their hometowns in the video. Jenna, who hails from Texas, sported a red cowboy hat, while New Orleans native Hoda wore red and green beads. "Make it Texas big! And NOLA fun!" they sang.

© Getty Hoda and Jenna's song made it to No.7 on the iTunes chart

The TV stars praised vocal coach Cheryl in a previous episode of Today. Holding up the song's cover art, Hoda said: "The star of the show is not pictured here,"

"Cheryl is the star of the show," echoed Jenna.

Hoda added: "Cheryl is a person who can teach anyone to sing. She has her own technique. She's amazing. She is like joy personified. She ran us through the paces, had us try to learn."

In just one day after the song's release, it managed to land seventh place on the iTunes chart.

© Getty Fans praised the duo's new song

Announcing their achievement on Today, Hoda said: "At one point, it may have been brief, we were at number 7. Taylor [Swift] is number one, followed by others, and as you go down we're number seven."

Speechless, Jenna added: "All I have to say is Woweee."