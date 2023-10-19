Today Show's Dylan Dreyer make bold statement on live show for important cause - Savannah, Hoda and more follow

The Today Show anchors all teamed up on Thursday's episode of the NBC daytime show - for a very important cause.

At the beginning of the program, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb twinned in purple, and over on the Third Hour, the anchors did the same.

Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones all wore purple attire, as Dylan explained the reason behind it.

"You may have noticed we're all wearing shade of purple today it's in honor of Spirit Day to show support for the LGBTQ youth and certainly take a stand against bullying. You guys are loved. Feels good to look around and see us in purple."

The Today Show often shine a light on important causes and the anchors coordinate in colors representing these, such as pink for breast cancer awareness.

Dylan Dreyer with her Today co-stars Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin

The show also go big when it comes to special occasions, including their annual Halloween show, which sees the anchors dress up in full costume every year.

It's been a busy week on the Today Show, who shone a light on World Menopause Day on Wednesday, along with hosting a special Own Your Health episode on the Fourth Hour show on Thursday.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were also dressed in purple on Spirit Day

Ahead of the special program, which saw Hoda, Jenna Bush Hager and Maria Shriver discuss all things health - with some special guests including Naomi Watts and Bobbie Thomas - the official Hoda and Jenna Instagram page teased what to expect.

The post read: "Tomorrow we’ll be sharing a very special show called Own Your Health, where we’re talking all things women’s health.

The Today Show cast often support important causes

"We’ll be joined by @mariashriver, who’s sitting down with her daughters, @katherineschwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger, for a very personal conversation. Plus, @naomiwatts and @bobbiethomas will be opening up about their own health experiences.

"Women’s health specialists will also share what women need to know at all different stages of life and answering your biggest questions from libido to menopause to cortisol and weight loss. Tune in Thursday, Oct. 19!"

© NBC The Today Show stars are incredibly close

It was certainly an emotional episode too, which covered a lot of topics, including breast cancer. Hoda opened up about her own battle with breast cancer, as she recalled a conversation she had with a then-stranger, Ken Duane, during a plane journey. Ken gave Hoda some advice, telling her: "Breast cancer is part of you ... Don't hog your journey. It's not just for you."

After that conversation, Hoda decided to be vocal and share her breast cancer journey. "I don't need to be defined by something, but it is part of me," she said.

