Today’s Jenna Bush Hager shares rare look inside stunning home as she prepares for festive season

Jenna Bush Hager has recently given her followers a rare peek into her home's holiday transformation. Merging the essence of Thanksgiving with the joy of Christmas, Jenna, 41, gracefully showcased her dual-themed decor on Instagram.

In a series of posts, the Today show host shared moments from her family life. The first image captured her three children - Hal, 4, Poppy, 8, and Mila, 10 - sharing a casual moment at their kitchen counter.

The siblings, whom she shares with husband Henry Chase Hager, were engrossed in their activities, with Mila donning a whimsical turkey hat as she sipped her drink.

Jenna’s eye for detail shone through in her fall-themed decorations, featuring a bowl of oranges and pinecones placed on a matching pinecone base.

Jenna's Christmas tree

This autumnal vibe was further accentuated by two unique wreaths – one adorned with pinecones and another with oranges bordered by pinecone edges, both elegantly hung over mirrors and accompanied by fall-inspired centerpieces.

Transitioning into Christmas, Jenna's next Story revealed a living room scene where Mila and Poppy, alongside their pet dog, sat near a fireplace.

Jenna's three kids at home

Here, the fall decor seamlessly blended with Christmas lights, bringing a cozy and festive atmosphere to the room. Jenna playfully questioned, "Too early?" as she shared this fusion of seasonal decorations.

The centerpiece of Jenna's holiday décor was undoubtedly the family Christmas tree. Proudly captioned "We did it!", the tree was a delight to behold.

© Instagram Jenna showcases her stunning home

Adorned with blue baubles, quaint Santa Claus figurines, cherished photographs of her children, chunky white beads, and more, the tree stood as a testament to the family’s festive spirit and creativity.

Jenna's home tour didn't stop there. Previously in April, she had invited her followers into her bedroom, sharing insights into her life and her partnership with the brand Boll & Branch.

© Instagram Jenna's stunning Christmas decor

Sitting comfortably on her plush bed, dressed in a chic blue pants and button-up blouse ensemble, Jenna spoke candidly about her busy life balancing morning show hosting, book clubs, and running a production company.

Jenna emphasized how her "time in bed is so precious," especially with her early morning wake-up calls. She expressed her affection for Boll & Branch's sheets, which she uses throughout her home, praising their softness and aesthetic appeal. The bedroom, adorned with textured white sheets, a floral headboard in pale yellow and blue, and complemented by gray curtains, exuded tranquility and elegance.

She shared how her guests are consistently impressed by the softness of the sheets and the overall beauty of the beds. Ending on a note of comfort, Jenna described the duvets as "so soft, it feels like you're sleeping on a cloud.”

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.