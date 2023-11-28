Strictly star Layton Williams confirms romance with mystery boyfriend

Layton Williams has gone public with his romance with his mystery boyfriend. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing favourite shared two "Then vs Now" photos as he wished his beau a happy birthday.

"Birthday boy [balloon emoji]. How it started vs How it's going [heart emoji]," he gushed in the caption.

© BBC Layton Williams has teamed up with Nikita Kuzmin on this year's Strictly

The first image showed the couple partying at Glastonbury, while the other saw them kicking back in one of the hot baths at the fancy AIRE Ancient Baths London.

Fans rushed to post comments, with one writing: "Aw you both look so happy and relaxed together. Happy Birthday! X x x." Another said: "Aww how lovely [heart emojis] woop it's the hard launch!" A third post read: "This has made my heart melt! Love seeing you so happy! Couldn't be happier for you babes."

The public display of affection comes days after Layton managed to sail through to the quarter-finals of this year's Strictly with dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

"That was close! SO grateful to be through to Musicals Week! Being in the bottom two has given me a [fire emoji] up my [peach emoji]," Layton wrote after the show. "Big love to all of our supporters. PS - @angelascanlon I love you x100! The last vid just sums you up. Pure joy. Xx."

The West End star, who has consistently reached the top of the leaderboard this series, later added on X, formerly Twitter: "Not me going from being a top to a bottom! #Versitile."

WATCH: Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin's epic Argentine Tango

On a recent episode of Alan Carr's Life's a Beach podcast, Layon was forced to dispel any Strictly romance rumours. "So, basically, my partner is straight, so I know he doesn't want me. It makes things so much easier," he explained. "I've got a man, you know, it's new though, it's only been a soft launch on Instagram."