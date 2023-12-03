Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova sparks comments in intimate photo with boyfriend Kai Widdrington

Nadiya Bychkova delighted her many fans on social media recently when she shared a new photo with her daughter Mila. On Sunday, though, it was the turn of her boyfriend and Strictly co-star, Kai Widdrington, to share the spotlight with the blonde beauty.

The dance pro took to Instagram, where she uploaded a behind-the-scenes image of the couple cuddled up close, with Kai's arm around his girlfriend as they both beamed for the camera.

Nadiya looked as glamorous as ever in a pink strapless satin gown while her beau rocked a black suit with a matching shirt.

WATCH: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington share announcement that leaves fans majorly excited

The mum-of-one showcased her sense of humour as she poked fun at the pair, adding another picture of them which was slightly less flattering, as she laughed with her eyes closed and Kai squinted at her with his mouth open. She captioned the images: "Instagram vs [arrow emoji] reality," adding laughing, hiding, heart and star emojis.

"Models in the Instagram and reality one," one of her followers commented and other fans were also full of compliments for the duo.

Fans loved the new photos of the pair

They included: "Absolutely gorgeous couple," "Beautiful couple," and: "Cuties". Another, meanwhile, teased Nadiya and Kai about the prospect of a future wedding, writing: "When am I buying a hat?"

The couple live and work together, having gone public about their relationship in early 2022, and they are clearly devoted to each other.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock The couple have been dating for almost two years

While Nadiya hasn't been partnered with the celebrity on this year's series of Strictly, she has continued to dazzle fans in a series of spectacular outfits, both in group dances and off-set appearances.

Just weeks ago, for example, she looked phenomenal in a slinky silk dress as she attended the Chain of Hope Gala in London with her boyfriend. Nadiya, 34, oozed elegance in the figure-hugging metallic dress which featured a double-strap design and a pleated finish.

© Instagram Nadiya recently shared a rare image with daughter Mila

The Strictly pro wore her hair in voluminous mermaid waves, opting for a smokey eye, a pair of fluttering false lashes and a matte pink lip for her makeup. Accessorised to perfection, Nadiya completed the look with a pair of sparkling embellished heels and a matching clutch, along with a pair of delicate drop earrings and a silver pendant necklace.

Kai, 28, was dapper in a black tuxedo, finished with a poppy badge and black shoes. The couple looked as loved up as ever as they posed arm-in-arm.

© Instagram The pair behind the scenes at Strictly on Halloween Week

Kai was partnered with broadcast journalist Angela Rippon, 79, on this year's series and the pair were delighted to make it to Blackpool before being eliminated from the competition.

When the news broke that Nadiya had not been allocated a partner, she took to social media to share her disappointment and thanked fans for their support.

© BBC Kai and Angela in Blackpool

The dancer wrote: "I'm sure you'll understand that I'm disappointed not to be partnered with a celebrity on @bbcstrictly this series. It is an amazing show to be a part of and I'm still so excited for all the group numbers, performing with some of our music acts and much, much more.

"I'm also looking forward to supporting my fellow pros and I want to wish all the couples the best of luck for the competition this year," she continued.