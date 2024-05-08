Sandra Bullock teases return to the movies amid decision to step away for family – and you won't believe who with

Sandra Bullock has been living a quiet life over the past couple years, taking the time to be a mother first and foremost to her two children, Louis, 14, and Laila, 11.

The actress, 59, shared after making The Lost City in 2022 that she would be devoting herself to spending time off-screen to be there for her family, although that could change sometime soon.

Sandra gave an interview to the podcast 50 MPH, one of her first since the death of her partner Bryan Randall from ALS, and it looks like she might be more amenable to a return to the movies than we thought.

She joined her Speed co-star Keanu Reeves to reflect on the action movie's 30th anniversary, the film that made Keanu a veritable leading man, Sandra a breakout star, and the action thriller genre as a viable awards contender, after winning two Oscars.

The pair were asked about their incredible chemistry together, and whether they were keen on bringing it back to the screen, especially following the less than stellar reception to Speed 2.

"I, you know — before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe," Sandra teased.

© Getty Images Sandra gave one of her first interviews since the passing of her partner Bryan Randall

She continued: "Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?" and Keanu jokingly just kept repeating: "What?!" The Oscar-winning actress added: "What do you think, K? I mean, look, if somebody writes something brilliant and it puts us in the right place at the right time, you know?"

Keanu responded: "It does feel like there is a siren call to it. Like, there's something that wasn't done… and I think I would love to work with you again before our eyes close."

© Getty Images She was re-teamed with her "Speed" co-star Keanu Reeves

They admitted as well during the interview that their separate crushes on each other while filming, which they've confessed to in the past, definitely helped their chemistry.

"I think we had an affection," the John Wick star said. "And the characters themselves have an affection. I think Jack and Annie's is different than Sandra's and Keanu's, but I think we played off each other and I think it was just fun. I think, also, we kind of trusted each other, right?"

© Getty Images They admitted that they would be more than delighted to bring their franchise back on screen together

Sandra replied: "Yeah. I mean, people have full-blown affairs in movies, and you don't feel something between them. And then people can hate each other in movies and you go, 'That was electric,' you know?"

"We didn’t really look at each other in this movie except for maybe three or four times, because we were constantly battling the elements. And I think that's what made it so electric, too, is that, watching it, I guess you want them to connect. That was a really clever setup, to sort of keep people apart. Foreplay, I guess."

© AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo "I think we played off each other and I think it was just fun. I think, also, we kind of trusted each other."

She emphasized how "comfortable" she felt with her co-star. "There was nothing that I couldn't try or do or say that he wouldn't have, I felt, fought for me to do or say or try, and that kind of trust is very rare with actors. Anytime I threw something his way, he swatted it right back and you just go, 'OK, there's my partner.'"