Sarah Jessica Parker joins SATC co-star with emotional tribute to late actress Frances Sternhagen

Sarah Jessica Parker has become the latest star to pay tribute to her late Sex and the City co-star, Frances Sternhagen, following her death aged 93.

The Carrie Bradshaw actress took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of the actress, and wrote alongside it: "Class. It was a privilege to know and work with you. All who did, I know feel the same. You were a beautiful human and actor. RIP Frances Sternhagen and Godspeed. X, SJ."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "She had unlimited talent," while another wrote: "Forever Bunny McDougal to me." A third added: "Great characters establish communities. Frances’s dedication to her craft established her as an indelible part in all our lives. legends never die."

Charlotte York actress Kristin Davis also paid tribute to the legendary actress. Kristin posted a picture of herself and Frances in character as Charlotte and Buddy MacDougal - who played the mother of Charlotte's first husband, Trey MacDougal in the show.

The star wrote: "Just heard that glorious Frances Sternhagen has passed away. She lived a wonderful, full life and was a joy to work with. Thinking of her family."

Frances appeared in several episodes of Sex and the City, and the memorable character was known for being overbearing towards her son and interfering in his relationship with Charlotte.

Frances passed away on Monday, November 27, of natural causes. Her son Tony Carlin confirmed her passing Wednesday November 29.

Sarah Fargo, a representative for Frances, later sent a statement from the late actor’s family: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that our dear mother, actress Frances Sternhagen, died peacefully of natural causes in New Rochelle, NY, on November 27th, 2023 at the age of 93.

She is survived by her 6 children, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her remarkable career and life is planned for mid January, near her 94th birthday. We continue to be inspired by her love and life."

The award-winning star's son John Carlin also paid an emotional tribute to the actress shortly after she died. On his Instagram account alongside a picture of his mom, he wrote: "Frannie. Mom. Frances Sternhagen.

"On Monday night, Nov 27, she died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday. I will post more soon, but for now I just want to give thanks for the remarkable gift of an artist and human being that was Frances Sternhagen. She was beloved by many. I'm very lucky I was able to call her my mom, my friend, my song and dance partner.

© Getty Frances Sternhagen was an iconic actress

"We were together last week, and we spoke Monday afternoon, said how much we loved and missed one another. I was about to board a plane for London when I got the news, and am there now. Set to perform some new songs (one of which was inspired by her) this weekend. She always encouraged my writing, and enjoyed my singing. I’ll fly back very early the next day.

"Fly on, Frannie. The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived."

Along with Sex and the City, Frances was known for her roles in Cheers, Misery, On Golden Pond and Driving Miss Daisy, to name but a few.

