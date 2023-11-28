Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack confirms Nancy's future after uncertainty in series 12 finale

Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack has revealed her character Nancy Corrigan's future at Nonnatus House following uncertainty in the series 12 finale.

Fans may remember that at the end of the latest season, Nancy was offered a new job at a hospital in the countryside. The new gig would come with its own two-bedroom home, allowing the nurse to finally live with her daughter, Colette.

WATCH: Olly Rix opens up about heartstopping moment in Call The Midwife finale

Nancy was unsure whether to accept the new role in the lead-up to Trixie and Matthew's wedding, and chose to make her decision after the couple's big day - leaving her future in Poplar up in the air.

Chatting to HELLO! and other press at a roundtable for the upcoming Christmas special, Megan revealed that Nancy is still at Nonnatus House and moves in along with her daughter.

"Me and my daughter move into Nonnatus House," said the actress. "We have our own little bedsit, which is very sweet."

© Andrea Southam Megan Cusack and Francesca Fullilove as Nancy Corrigan and Colette Corrigan in Call the Midwife Christmas special

Describing the new set, Megan, who joined the show in 2021, continued: "It was cute as well because we weren't allowed to see it, especially little Francesca [Fullilove], who plays Colette. She wasn't allowed to see the set until we actually went to film us going in for the first time. So it was a nice little surprise."

"It's been decorated beautifully by the art department, she was having a great time."

So, what can fans expect from the upcoming special? The festive episode is set two weeks before Christmas, with Apollo 8 poised to circle the moon.

The Nonnatus House family set out to lift Sister Monica Joan's spirits after she becomes convinced that she might not see another Christmas.

The special begins two weeks before Christmas

The official synopsis continues: "Nancy (Megan Cusack) has recommitted to staying at Nonnatus House and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) has offered her and Colette (Francesca Fullilove) a room for the foreseeable future. Trixie and Matthew (Olly Rix), fresh from their honeymoon, are preparing their first Christmas together as husband and wife when Geoffrey pays them an unexpected visit days before Christmas.

"Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) gently intervenes when he discovers a lost soul living alone in a dilapidated basement flat. For this man, Christmas is a reminder of all he's lost and all he’s never had. Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett), away on her refresher course, makes it home in time for Christmas festivities despite a treacherously heavy snowfall."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Laurence Cendrowicz Judy Parfitt and Jenny Agutter as Sister Monica Joan and Sister Julienne

Teasing the upcoming special, Annabelle Apsion, who plays Violet Buckle, said: "It's got the most beautiful scenes I've ever seen in Call the Midwife, how it's shot. It looks really fantastic."

Cliff Parisi, who plays Fred Buckle, added: "The Christmas special episodes are always magical."

The Christmas special will be followed by series 13, which will arrive in 2024 and will be set in the year 1969.