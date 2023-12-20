Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan talks series two: 'Everyone is raring to go'

Percy Jackson and the Olympians co-creator Rick Riordan is hopeful for a second series of the Disney+ fantasy drama.

Rick, who wrote the novel series upon which the show is based, chatted to HELLO! and other journalists at the London premiere, where he was joined by his wife Rebecca.

When asked if fans can expect a second season, Rebecca - who is an executive producer on the show - said: "We are very hopeful and hopefully we'll be able to share that soon."

Rick added: "Absolutely. If we're given the green light, I think everyone is raring to go."

For those who have yet to watch the first episode, the adventure series follows the titular Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), a 12-year-old misfit boy who discovers he's a demigod and is enrolled in Camp Half-Blood - the training ground for half-humans, Camp Half-Blood.

But just as he's coming to terms with his newfound powers, Percy is accused of a crime he didn't commit.

The full synopsis reads: "Based on Disney Hyperion's best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a Disney+ Original series that tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus."

The original novel series was inspired by Rick's son Haley, who has dyslexia and attention deficit ­hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) - just like Percy in the book.

Speaking about the importance of representation in the new series, Rick told HELLO!: "Percy Jackson has always been about representation since I told the story to my son and it was about representing his learning differences.

"So as the story became bigger and bigger, it's important to us that we continue that mission and make sure all children feel like they belong at Camp Half-Blood."

Portraying Percy in the series is 14-year-old actor Walker Scobell, who stars alongside Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, who play Percy's friends, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood.

Speaking about the young stars, co-creator Jonathan E. Steinberg praised their performances. On how he knew they were perfect for the roles, Jonathan told HELLO!: "They made it immediately apparent. From their first audition, the way they brought life to these characters and the way that they carried themselves.

"Their personalities are something that I don't think you can go looking for but I think the moment you find it, all you want to do is put it on screen and make it a part of the story."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney+ from 20 December. Episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday.

