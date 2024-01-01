Where is The Tourist season 2 filmed? Creators delve into 'incredible' Irish locations

The Tourist season two is finally on our screens, where Elliot and Helen immediately find themselves in trouble after landing in Ireland as Elliot’s past catches up with him. While we were, of course, heavily invested in the drama - we couldn’t have but notice the stunning locations too! So where was season two filmed? Find out here…

The second series changes things up from Australia by relocating to Ireland, where it appears that it was shot at the Luggala Estate in County Wicklow, which is also where the hit period drama Vikings was filmed. The BBC also confirmed that the show kicked off filming in Dublin back in April 2023.

Chatting at a Q&A about the amazing locations in Ireland where they filmed key scenes in episode one, Jamie Dornan explained: "They were incredible. Where the cafe is, that’s a Vikings set. Everyone kept telling us, the drivers and everyone. I felt like they were a bit disappointed that we weren’t in Vikings… that was the impression!

"It was properly beautiful. You don’t have to go too far in Ireland to find a beautiful spot. Australia was such an iconic part and the Outback was a staple of the first series so you’re asking a lot to find something to have a backdrop as dramatic and play as a big part as the Outback did but… It was a different type of beauty."

Danielle Macdonald, who plays Helen, also opened up about the change of scenery, explaining: "We could do day trips in Ireland everywhere, which was amazing. The weather was probably the biggest challenge. It was the wettest July that Ireland has ever said. That’s saying something for Ireland! But it was amazing, the people are just incredible. Everyone is so friendly, it made it a great place to be."

The writers, brothers Jack and Harry Williams, were initially planning to set to second season in Canada but changed it for the sake of the plot. They explained: "We did find we wanted some element of who [Elliot] was to enter organically, and then we hit on Ireland, the rest of the series unfolded much more quickly. When we realised what it gave us, it just felt obvious. We’re very glad about that."

The new series, which airs on New Year’s Day, follows Elliot and Helen as they travel to Ireland after receiving a letter from someone claiming to be from Elliot’s past, only to land themselves in trouble as they learn more about the life that Elliot has completely forgotten about.