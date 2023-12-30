Oti Mabuse shares adorable new photos of baby daughter and admits she is having 'the best time'

Oti Mabuse is celebrating her first Christmas as a mother, after welcoming her first daughter with husband of nine years, Marius Iepure.

The Strictly Come Dancing star confirmed her baby’s arrival on Christmas Day and whilst the exact date of her birth or name are still a mystery, Oti has now shared new photos of her baby, much to the delight of family and friends.

© Instagram Oti with her mother Dudu and her newborn daughter

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old shared ten snaps that captured her and Marius first weeks as parents, and candidly opened up about how they were feeling.

“How do we feel???? Let me see… like having a hangover without the alcohol - little moments where @mariusiepure and I look at each other and laugh and ask ‘how confused do you feel? At 3:34am’. Celebrating dirty diapers and cursing at Instagram moms who make this look easy. Pumping non-stop and still finding time to shower (I got 10 min today - felt like winning the lottery) all in all, having the best time and loving every milestone,” she wrote.

© Instagram Her husband Marius with Motsi's husband

Her Strictly friends loved the update, with Jowita Przystal and Gorka Marquez, who recently welcomed his second child with Gemma Atkinson, sending love heart emojis.

Proud auntie Motsi Mabuse, who spent Christmas Day alongside Oti and her baby daughter, wrote: “We miss you all so much already.”

© Instagram The 33-year-old has revealed she is having 'the best time'

Amanda Holden, who recently spent her first Christmas at her new home, and Alison Hammond also commented with several heart emojis.

Oti has been fully supported by her family since welcoming her first baby. Her mother Dudu and father Peter have flown over from South Africa, and her sister Motsi has also been by her side.

© Instagram The dancer has detailed her first weeks as a mother

Sharing a photo of her and her husband Evgenij Voznyuk holding Oti and Marius’ baby, Motsi shared on Christmas Day: “Merry Christmas, call us Auntie & Uncle !! Welcome to the family baby girl @otimabuse & @mariusiepure welcome to parenthood lol it’s going to be fun #merrychristmas.”