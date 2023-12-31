Janette Manrara has fans saying the same thing with new photos of baby Lyra

Janette Manrara delighted fans at the weekend with a series of adorable snapshots featuring her baby daughter Lyra Rose.

Amongst the heartwarming images, Janette included a precious image of her little girl dressed in a baby pink ballerina outfit. The tiny tot, whom Janette welcomed in July this year, looked positively cherubic in her teeny tulle skirt and her giant headband adorned with a bow.

© Instagram Janette welcomed her bundle of joy in July

In one photo, little Lyra could be seen playing with a glittering tree ornament shaped like a pair of ballerina slippers, whilst in a separate snap, Janette's baby daughter was enjoying a sweet moment with her two elder cousins.

"Three Ballerinas under a Christmas Tree [ballerina slipper emoji]" Janette noted in her caption.

© Instagram Little Lyra melted hearts in her ballerina-inspired outfit

Janette's fans and friends were quick to comment, with many suggesting that Lyra may soon be following in her famous mother's dancing footsteps. "She is growing up so fast, she will soon be dancing around the lounge", wrote one, while another added: "Aw so cute! It won't be long before Lyra will be dancing around".

A third sweetly noted: "She has grown so much already" followed by a red heart emoji and a fourth gushed: "OMG, these are such lovely photos. Dancers all. I can see them all pirouetting around the Christmas tree in a few years time".

© Instagram The professional dancer is a doting mother-of-one

The It Takes Two presenter shares her bundle of joy with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed Lyra into the world towards the end of July.

WATCH: Janette Manrara cuddles baby Lyra in heart-melting mother-daughter moment

Since welcoming their firstborn, the duo have been incredibly candid about their parenting journey. Sharing a glimpse of their new life as parents, doting dad Aljaz exclusively told HELLO!: "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment. Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she's going to do next."

Whilst Janette and Aljaz appear to be relishing their newborn baby bubble, their journey to parenthood wasn't exactly smooth sailing.

© Instagram Baby Lyra Rose was born at 12.45 pm on 28 July

After struggling to conceive naturally "for the past couple of years", Janette and Aljaz explored IVF treatment "when nothing was happening".

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! for their pregnancy reveal shoot, Janette, who quit her role as a professional dancer three years ago to try for a baby, explained: "We thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do.

© Getty Images The smitten couple wed in 2017

"I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'OK, fine, I'm coming up now.'"