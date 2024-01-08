The Golden Globes 2024: biggest moments caught on camera: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s Kylie Jenner gossip, surprise pregnancy reveal and more

Welcome to our Golden Globes 2024 look back! The glitz and glam evening has been full of starry pregnancy reveals, lip-reading gossip caught on camera, hilarious moments from fan faves like Jennifer Lawrence and Kristen Wiig - and a very special Suits reunion - but unfortunately without the Duchess of Sussex. Check out all of the biggest moments caught on camera here…
Selena Gomez spills the tea with Taylor Swift
In a brilliant moment caught on camera, Selena can be spotted sharing what one hopes was some very juicy gossip with the Mastermind singer, whose jaw dropped as the Only Murders in the Building star whispered to her at their table. Lip reading fans have speculated that Selena is telling Taylor that she asked for a photo with Wonka star Timothée Chalamet, and his partner Kylie Jenner said no. Eek!
Rose McIver reveals pregnancy
The Christmas Princess herself Rose McIver revealed her pregnancy while attending the awards. The glowing actress, who was one of the show’s presenters, smiled widely for snaps while wearing a stunning glittery golden gown with her hair pulled up into a messy ponytail.
Jennifer Lawrence’s moment to camera
While waiting to find out if she won a Golden Globe for her role in No Hard Feelings, Jennifer mouthed to the camera, 'If I don’t win, I’m leaving.' The accolade ended up going to Emma Stone for Poor Things, but there were 'no hard feelings' from JLaw in the end!
Brie Larson fangirling over JLo
Brie was overwhelmed to meet Jennifer Lopez during an interview, telling her that her role in Selena was why the Lessons in Chemistry star wanted to become an actress herself. She said: "You mean so much to me. I’m such a huge fan… you’ve always meant so much to me. This has always been a dream of mine, your work ethic is so important." She then turned and celebrated with her mom, adorable!
Taylor unamused by Jo Koy’s joke
While presenting, Jo joked: "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." The camera then panned to the Blank Space song, who looked unimpressed while taking a long swig of her champagne. Fair enough, Tay!
Suits cast reunited (without Meghan Markle)
Following the incredible recent success of Suits, lead stars Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres reunited at the annual awards show to present the Outstanding Drama Series category coming late in the program. While presenting the award, Patrick joked: "It's hard to imagine having to wait so long to see your show get that kind of recognition."
Speaking about Meghan Markle missing out on the night while on the red carpet, Gina said: "We don’t have her number. We just don’t, so… She’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here."
Mark Ruffalo jumps for joy
In very sweet snaps from the press room, Mark can be seen literally jumping for joy following Poor Things’ win for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical. Shouldn’t this be how everyone reacts when winning one of the coveted statuettes?!
Billie Eilish sports new look with Golden Globe win
Billie wore her dyed red hair slicked back while accessorising her oversized jacket and golden skirt with black-rimmed glasses as she posed with her Golden Globe alongside her brother, Finneas O’Connell. The pair won the accolade for Best Original Song for their Barbie tune, What Was I Made For?
Lily Gladstone has fun with her Golden Globe
The incredible actress, who won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Killers of the Flower Moon, pressed the award to her nose while being snapped in the press room - we imagine it must have been such an overwhelming moment for the star!
Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin show on-screen sibling bond
Sarah and Kieran have always been very vocal about their adoration for one another, and the two pals - who play siblings on Succession - were spotted sharing a sweet moment while posing with their awards. Both winning for the drama alongside their fellow co-star Matthew Macfayden, Kieran can be spotted hiding his face in Sarah’s shoulder, as the latter laughed at Matthew.
Pedro Pascal smiles in an arm sling
Pedro was all smiles despite sporting a black sling with his red carpet style. While it would make sense to wonder whether the Last of Us actor gained the injury while filming one of his many projects, from The Mandalorian to Fantastic Four, the star told reporters that he "fell". Ouch!
Taylor Swift was all about Ayo Edebiri’s win
Taylor can be spotted nodding and saying, 'Okay, yup,' to her pal as Ayo Edebiri took home Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Bear. During her speech, Ayo thanked her agents and manager’s assistants, saying: "To the people who answer my emails! Ya’ll are real ones! Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails."
Cillian Murphy’s wife leaves lipstick mark
After winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor, Cillian’s wife Yvonne McGuinness gave him a big kiss on the cheek, then can be seen realising that she’d left a lipstick mark and giving his cheek - and even the tip of his nose - a quick wipe before he went onstage to accept the award. Aw! Taking to X to discuss, one fan wrote: "Cillian Murphy giving his golden globes speech with lipstick all over his face from his wife kissing him? Neeeed a real lover boy like that."
Ryan Gosling helps Hannah Waddringham with her dress in sweet moment
Ryan and Hannah are set to co-star together in Fall Guy, and clearly were enjoying catching up with one another while chatting at the awards, sharing a hug.
When Hannah went to leave, she appeared to struggle with the train of her dress, only for Ryan to swiftly help her. Sharing the clip, one fan wrote on Twitter: "Literal crumbs but Hannah Waddingham and Ryan Gosling hugging ahead of their promo tour for #FallGuy is literally everything to me."
Christopher Nolan’s tribute to Heath Ledger
Oppenheimer director Christopher spoke about accepting a Golden Globe for the late Dark Knight star posthumously back in 2009, telling the audience: "Thank you. The only time I’ve ever been on this stage before accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend Heath Ledger and that was complicated and challenging for me… In the middle of speaking, I glanced up and Robert Downey Jr caught my eye, and gave me a look of love and support – the same look he’s giving me now."
He continued: "I thought it’d be simpler accepting for myself but, as I stand here, I realise I can only accept this on behalf of people."
Emma Stone calls Taylor an a******
When asked about Taylor cheering on Emma’s win for Best Actress in the press room, Emma joked: "What an a*******, am I right? I’ve known her for almost 20 years, I was very happy she was there, she was also nominated tonight which was wonderful!"
The Bear cast enjoy backstage fun
Jeremy Allen White, Matty Matheson, Ayo Edebiri, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach can be spotted in very high spirits in the winner’s press room, with Richie himself making faces to the camera before they took on professional poses!
Kristin Wiig and Will Ferrell bring the house down with gag
If there's one thing we know about Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell…it's that they wouldn't miss an opportunity to make us laugh!
While attempting to announce the nominees, a jaunty song started to play, causing the pair to give up attempting to speak and dance along. Explaining the moment, Will said: "Guys this song does something to us as you can see," with Kristin adding: "It always has, for decades."
Will shouted: "Whoever put on the show tonight knows it," to which Kristen continued: "They wanted us to come out here and make a bunch of jokes and we said no… They know just what to do to get what they wanted. Play our favorite song. We look ridiculous."
"We said no!" Will continued: "We want to be serious tonight, why? Because it’s a serious night." Referencing the boycott of the Golden Globes back in 2021, he added: "The Golden Globes have NOT changed!"
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's sweet couple moment
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have long been one of our most-loved celebrity couples, and John's sweet gesture to Emily during the awards night was so sweet! In snaps, John gives his suit jacket to Emily to keep her warm, who can be seen wearing the burgundy number over her stunning glittery gown.