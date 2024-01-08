Exclusive: Suits star Gabriel Macht on why Meghan Markle and co stars 'probably won't return for reboot'

Meghan Markle's hit USA series Suits has found renewed success in the past year, leading to showrunner Aaron Korsh working on an upcoming reboot. Star Gabriel Macht tells HELLO! why the cast probably won't return – although his phone line is always open.

"I don't know if we will be involved," he said on the Golden Globes red carpet, adding: "There is always a phone line or a number – and I always pick up the phone but right now, I think it will be taking place in a different, Los Angeles world."

© Matt Winkelmeyer Gabriel attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards with his mom

The hit show found a new audience in 2023 when the show landed Netflix – it is now the top-performing streaming show of all time, spending 12 consecutive weeks at number one – and Gabriel, who starred as Harvey Specter, quipped that life has been "okay" since the show's resurgence: "A lot of people are loving it, and enjoying it – a new generation of people [are] seeing it but I personally think they are just catching up! But it is very nice."

Gabriel was joined by Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres and Sarah Raffery at the ceremony, where they presented Best Series- Drama, and did a bit about how important it was to honor TV shows even if their popularity did come a few years too late: "It’s hard to imagine having to wait so long to see your show get that kind of recognition."

© ROBYN BECK Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel pose in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards

Rachael Harris, who also starred in the series, previously told HELLO! that she would "kill" to work with any of the cast again, admitting that she would also be keen to appear in the new series.

"There's already been little bits of talk about that so we'll see… I can't speak for any of them but I still see them all the time – Sarah Rafferty is a great friend, and Rick

Hoffman is so wonderful. I would kill to work with any of them, they're all great," she said.

© USA Network Rachael Harris as Sheila Sazs and Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt in Suits season 7

Chatting to reporters on the Golden Globes red carpet, Meghan’s former co-star Gina was also asked about the Duchess of Sussex, and if they had "texted" her to join them on Sunday night, to which she shared that they don't have the former royal's phone number.

"We don’t have her number. We just don’t, so… She’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here," Gina said.

© Getty Gina Torres now stars in 9-1-1 Lone Star

Meghan, who married Prince Harry in 2018, and now lives in Montecito with Harry and their two children, has always been very vocal about her pride in the show, which ran from 2011 to 2019.

"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit," she told Variety in 2023. Speaking of the show's recent success, she surmised: "It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."