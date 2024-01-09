Ryan Reynolds calls out Hugh Jackman for breaking prestigious award in hilarious new photo

Ryan Reynolds, known for his wit and humor, recently had a playful exchange with Hugh Jackman, involving a broken Emmy award and their upcoming collaboration in Deadpool 3.

This humorous incident unfolded after their docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham won five awards at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Ryan, co-starring and co-producing the series with Rob McElhenney about a Welsh football club they co-own, took to social media to share their unique acceptance speech.

In a video, Rob begins to express his gratitude for the Emmy win, but is humorously interrupted by Ryan in a Deadpool mask, holding a broken Emmy.

"Mr. Lively couldn’t be here to accept this broken Emmy so he sent me on his behalf,” Ryan as Deadpool quips, thanking Wrexham and expressing gratitude for the Academy's recognition.

Adding to the humor, Ryan pokes fun at the Academy, warning the Oscars to be on notice.

© Instagram Ryan Reynold's latest post

He jests about the visual effects work on Hugh and his faces in their upcoming movie, suggesting it deserves an award.

Ryan later revealed on Instagram that he had borrowed the Emmy from Hugh, a five-time nominee who won in 2005 for hosting the Tony Awards.

© Getty Images Ryan Reynolds

Hugh, unsure if he even had an Emmy, found it broken when Ryan returned it.

"In order to accept the Emmy for Welcome to Wrexham, I needed to borrow someone else’s,” Ryan wrote.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

“Turns out he does. He gives it to me, then asks, ‘Is it supposed to look like that?’” Ryan humorously added, "It isn’t. It’s broken. I love this man."

The playful banter between the two actors sets the stage for their upcoming collaboration in Deadpool 3, where Ryan's anti-hero character will reunite with Hugh’s Wolverine. The film is set to release on July 26, 2024.

Welcome to Wrexham received critical acclaim, winning awards in categories such as editing, directing, and cinematography.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.