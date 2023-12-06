Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman share stern statement with fans about upcoming Deadpool

The usually affable Ryan Reynolds is speaking out against the recent series of leaks and breaches from the set of Deadpool 3, releasing a statement on Instagram.

The 47-year-old actor and entrepreneur received the support of his friend and co-star Hugh Jackman, who reprises his role as Wolverine for the movie, which is currently in production in the UK.

"Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies," Ryan began. "It's important for us to shoot the new DEADPOOL film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally."

Indirectly referencing the paparazzi and set spillers, he added: "Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone."

In a bid to social media, he continued: "Here's hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they're ready. The film is built for audience joy – and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen."

Ryan brought an extra bit of levity to his statement and acknowledged that it was pleasing to know that so many people were excited for the movie and were admittedly "fans."

"Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they're excited," he penned. "I realize these aren't real world issues and it's firmly in the 'good problems' bucket."

He sweetly concluded his statement with: "I love making this movie."

After the movie and its cast were initially announced, a first glimpse of the filming process was shared by the Canadian-American star himself on social media, a snap of Deadpool and Wolverine walking down a desert.

The scene provided fans with an initial idea of the dynamic between the pair, one jovial and sassy, the other serious and stoic, with Ryan sporting Deadpool's familiar red jumpsuit while Hugh, 55, wore an interpretation of Wolverine's costume from the X-Men comics and animated series as opposed to the bicep-baring tank tops of previous film versions.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement at the time, with one saying: "Deadpool 3 is going to feed families," while another added: "It looks like Hugh Jackman will be wearing an authentic Wolverine outfit in the next Deadpool movie. I am delighted and entertained."

A third wrote: "It's me, the 30-something Deadpool agnostic hooting and hollering over finally getting jackman shrink wrapped in the yellow spandex."

As the first film in the Deadpool franchise to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is expected that the concept of the multiverse will be explored and other characters from the MCU might make appearances.

© 20th Century Fox/Marvel Entertainment/Dune Entertainment/Bad Hat Harry/Marv Films/Kobal/Shutterstock The Australian actor has also been getting back into superhero shape for his reprisal of Wolverine

Production on the film, directed by Shawn Levy and also starring Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jennifer Garner, was put on pause due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, filming resumed post-Thanksgiving, and the film is now slated for a July 26, 2024 release, aka exactly 11 years to the day of the release of The Wolverine.

