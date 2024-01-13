Tom Brittney reveals real reason behind Grantchester exit

Tom Brittney has addressed his upcoming exit from Grantchester in a new interview. Speaking to The Rakish Gent, the actor, 33, opened up about his decision to wave goodbye to Reverend Will Davenport.

© PBS/ITV Tom Brittney confirmed that he would be leaving Grantchester in July

"I left Grantchester a few months ago after six happy years of doing the show," he said. "I wanted to see what else was out there and play different people for a while! So currently on the hunt for that exciting next thing."

Revealing his plans for the future, Tom added: "In the meantime, I'm, also prepping to direct a feature film adaptation of The Whale Tattoo, a novel that just won the Polari Prize. It's a beautiful, gritty book that I think will make an equally beautiful and gritty film. Watch this space!"

© MASTERPIECE/PBS The actor wanted to "see what else was out there' after six years on the show

Back in July, Tom released a vague statement confirming his exit from Grantchester. Refraining from sharing the reasons behind his departure, the TV star simply said that it was "time for the baton to be passed."

"I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years," he said. "I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I'll miss it more than anything. But it's time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I'm so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

Handing the reins to Hollyoaks alum, Rishi Nair, the former soap star will replace Tom in season nine.

© Instagram Rishi Nair will portray Reverend Alphy Kotteram

Cast as Reverend Alphy Kotteram - who ends up working with DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) when an intruder breaks into the vicarage – Masterpiece describes Alphy as having "an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations".

Teasing what's to come, the synopsis explains: "Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away. From deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists, Geordie and Alphy witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal."

Chatting about Alphy, Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd said: "Audiences can look forward to a new and fantastically entertaining chapter as we welcome Rishi Nair to the series. Alphy Kotteram is charismatic, witty and will give Geordie a run for his money. I think the audience will love our new addition."

© Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock Robson Green and Rishi Nair filming Grantchester season nine

Tom has also celebrated Rishi's new role, sharing a post on Instagram which read: "Wishing @rishinair all the best in joining the Grantchester family. You're going to love him." In a sweet back-and-forth, Rishi replied: "Thank you so much, Tom! Huge boots to fill."