Grantchester star Robson Green pens sweet tribute to Tom Brittney as his final episode airs

Robson Green is waving goodbye to his Grantchester co-star, Tom Brittney. Following the premiere of season nine episode two, in which Reverend Will Davenport made the move to Newcastle, Robson penned a sweet message to Tom. Resharing PBS' special tribute to the actor, Robson wrote: "Farewell @tombrittney my beautiful friend for life."

© Instagram Robson Green called Tom Brittney his "beautiful friend" in a new post

Tom – who joined the cast of Grantchester in season four – announced his departure from the show last year. Speaking to TV Line, Tom revealed what it was like filming his final scenes.

"As we got to the last take, it all hit me, and I couldn't get through it because I kept crying," noted the star. "I knew on that last take I'm never going to speak as Will Davenport again, and it all came crashing like a tidal wave."

© ITV Tom's character Will Davenport was written out of the show in season nine episode two

Grantchester "allowed me to mature as an actor and as a person," continued Tom, saying: "It's also opened different doors. Now I'm taking directing and producing seriously."

Following his departure from the series, Tom has several projects in the pipeline. Set to star in the upcoming supernatural thriller film, Black Box, the 33-year-old has also landed a role in Netflix's Back in Action starring Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx.

As for his work behind the camera, Tom will serve as an executive producer on Goodnight Darling – a feature based on the life of Mavis Eccleston. Speaking to The Rakish Gent in January, Tom even confirmed his plans to direct a feature film adaptation of The Whale Tattoo. Looks like he's busier than ever!

While Tom is looking ahead to the future, his decision to leave Grantchester wasn't an easy one to make. Appearing on the MASTERPIECE Studio podcast this month, the actor said: "There was the opportunity for a different life and being true to myself and this fight within me to want new challenges, exactly the same as Will.

© Getty Tom has several projects in the works

"It was the same with me talking to my fiancée and saying, 'Is this the right decision? Is this what I should do?' and her saying to me, 'Yeah, be true to yourself and you won't let people down.'"

© Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock Rishi Nair as Reverend Alphy Kotteram

Now that Tom’s left the show, he's officially passed the baton to Rishi Nair, who was introduced as Reverend Alphy Kotteram in the ninth instalment, and with Grantchester renewed for a tenth season, it won't be long until he's back on set with Robson. Filming on the upcoming series, which airs on Masterpiece on PBS in the US and ITV on the UK, is slated to commence in July.