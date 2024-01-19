Douglas Henshall's new project with All Creatures Great and Small star sounds terrifying

Douglas Henshall has wasted no time since leaving his starring role on the BBC One detective series, Shetland. Not only has the Scottish actor appeared in Netflix thriller, Who is Erin Carter?, and the BBC's Christmas Agatha Christie adaptation, but he'll soon be appearing on the big screen in the upcoming horror film, One of Us, alongside Heartstopper's Kit Connor and All Creatures Great and Small's Callum Woodhouse.

The mystery-horror, which also stars Game of Thrones stars Charlotte Hope and Ian Beattie, and Rushed actress Siobhan Fallon-Hogan, is an allegorical film where members of a family mysteriously begin dying one by one at a funeral, while Youngest searches for the stranger in their midst.

WATCH: Douglas Henshall starred in the BBC's Agatha Christie adaptation, Murder is Easy

Filming for the movie began in Belfast back in March last year, with a release date yet to be announced.

While Douglas' role in the film has not yet been disclosed, we do know that Kit is set to star as the protagonist, Youngest. The film will be the debut of writer-director Stefan van de Graaff.

© Getty Douglas Henshall is set to appear in a new horror film

One of Us isn't the only project Douglas has in the pipeline. The 58-year-old is set to appear in the new crime drama, The Darkness, with Golden Globe nominee Lena Olin leading the cast.

Pennyworth and Endeavour star Jack Bannon also stars in the six-part series, alongside Icelandic actors Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Thorsteinn Bachmann.

© Channel 5 Douglas will appear alongside All Creatures Great and Small star Callum Woodhouse

At the helm as director is Oscar nominee Lasse Hallström, who has worked behind the camera on various critically acclaimed films, including What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Chocolat and The Cider House Rules.

The upcoming series is based on the best-selling thriller series by Icelandic author Ragnar Jónasson and follows Detective Inspector Hulda Hermannsdóttir as she takes on a shocking murder case while coming to terms with her own personal traumas.

© BBC Douglas recently appeared in the BBC drama, Murder is Easy

"Facing early retirement and forced to take on a new partner, she is determined to find the killer, even if it means putting her own life in danger," reads a plot description.

With the final additions to the cast announced earlier this month, principal photography is currently underway in Iceland's capital, Reykjavík.

© ITV/Shutterstock Douglas Henshall is best known for playing DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland

Douglas' latest project comes almost a year after the actor announced his departure from Shetland.

On why he decided to leave the drama, Douglas told the BBC ahead of his seventh and final season: "I decided to leave a few years ago because I felt that Perez's story was coming to a natural end - it was time to find a resolution to Perez's private life.

He continued: "I never wanted to ruin the things that were unique to him and our series so it felt like the right time to wrap up his story in a way that would be satisfactory to everybody."