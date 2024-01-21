Savannah Guthrie to be joined by Today co-star for much-anticipated career move close to her heart

Savannah Guthrie has had a fulfilling few months in the leadup to the release of her latest book, and she's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon!

The Today Show star has enlisted the help of her good friend and co-star, Jenna Bush Hager, to help promote her upcoming book, What God Does, when she goes on the road for a book tour.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah shared a heartfelt message updating her followers on her book tour, which kicks off shortly after What God Does is released, on February 20.

She wrote: "NEW BOOK TOUR DATE ADDED. This one is gonna be amazing - moderated by my dearest @jennabhager and hosted by my church @goodshepherdny. Ticket link in bio and stories!!!"

Jenna will be joining Savannah on the book tour on March 6, which takes place at her church, Good Shepherd New York.

The star's colleagues and famous friends were quick to cheer her on with her latest endeavor, with Sheinelle Jones writing: "This is going to be a great one!" while Al Roker's wife, ABC anchor Deborah Roberts, wrote: "This will be huge!" Jenna herself responded: "Can't wait my dear!"

Savannah and Jenna go to the same church, with the NBC star opening up about their close bond outside of work during an interview with HELLO! back in 2022.

"I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild," Jenna said. "It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah [Guthrie] picked up my kids and took them to church."

What's more, Savannah's chat with Jenna has already sold out. However, the star is also going to be joined by other Today co-stars on her book tour, including Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly.

The book, as per Amazon is described as "Mostly What God Does is centered on the essentials of God's love, a love that is needed now more than ever. Savannah Guthrie turns her journalistic eye toward the power of faith in everyday life."

The Christian literature will share reflections on faith and life and aims to be an inspiring read. Savannah is deeply spiritual and delved into her beliefs in an essay for Today which was adapted from a speech she gave at a Catholic luncheon.

Savannah was even one of the first to visit Jenna in hospital after she gave birth to baby son Hal

"Motherhood and faith go together," she wrote. "I couldn’t do one without the other. You need faith to get through motherhood. Wine helps. But faith is crucial.

"Motherhood tells us everything we need to know about faith. Being a parent teaches us in the clearest terms how God, our Father in heaven, relates to us.

"His love, his frustrations, his compassion for us … The way we feel about our kids is about as close as we can get to grasping how God feels about us, His children."

