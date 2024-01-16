Michael Weatherly reveals plans to reprise 'unfinished' NCIS character Tony DiNozzo

Michael Weatherly has some unfinished business with his NCIS character, Tony DiNozzo. The actor, who starred in the CBS drama alongside Mark Harmon for 13 years until 2016, revealed his plans to reprise the role while replying to a fan on social media.

When asked to pick his favorite role out of Tony DiNozzo and his Bull character Dr. Jason Bull, Michael responded: "There will be more DiNozzo someday because he is the one character that felt unfinished… that's my plan! We shall see…"

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement, with one person writing: "M_Weatherly that's awesome Michael, thanks for the continued mystery of the unknown to look forward to. Shall I say welcome back DiNozzo," while another added: "Fingers crossed your plan will be accomplished in the near future amazing news that you consider continuing with Dinozzo character."

A third person commented: "Oh I hope so!! Miss you playing #Tony!! Hopefully #Ziva and #Tali will be joining you!"

© CBS Michael Weatherly plans to reprise his NCIS role in the future

Michael's latest post comes amid renewed speculation over his return to the drama following the passing of David McCallum – aka Ducky Mallard – in September last year.

Towards the end of 2023, NCIS co-showrunners Steven D. Binder and David North revealed that the upcoming 21st season would feature a tribute episode to David. While they remained tight-lipped over potential cameos from returning cast members, they did tease "a very touching and special moment you won't want to miss" during an interview with TV Line.

© CBS Photo Archive David McCallum passed away in September last year

Since then, fans have been hoping that Michael, along with former co-stars Mark Harmon and Cote de Pablo, would return to the show to honor David.

One person penned on social media: "I would love to see Anthony DiNozzo make an appearance in tribute to #ducky #DavidMcCallum #NCIS."

© CBS Michael Weatherly starred alongside Mark Harmon for 13 years

Michael stepped down from his role in NCIS in 2016, with the season 13 finale marking his final appearance. Speaking about his departure at the time, he said: "It came about at the right time. I was burnt out by NCIS and I was ready for a new challenge. Sometimes change is as good as a rest."

In a previous interview with TV Line, Michael revealed that he started to consider leaving the show following the exit of his co-star, Cote, who played Ziva David from 2005 until 2013, before briefly returning in 2019.

© CBS Cote de Pablo left the show in 2013

Talking about their on-screen romance, Michael explained: "Their great dynamic, the badinage and sparring and flirting between those two characters and how they would swing from siblings to near lovers and back to buddies, that was gone. Then I got to the point where I felt I'd stayed at the party for too long."