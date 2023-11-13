NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i long-awaited return finally revealed – fans react

CBS has announced the season premiere dates for several of the biggest shows in their catalog, and NCIS fans can finally rejoice.

After months of delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes, the flagship NCIS series and its spin-off, NCIS: Hawai'i, will return to network TV this February.

The 21st season of NCIS and the 3rd season of NCIS: Hawai'i will now premiere on February 12, 2024, with the former airing at 9 PM and the latter at 10 PM.

The announcement was shared on their official NCISverse Instagram page, with a caption that read: "The countdown starts NOW — #NCIS Season 21 and #NCISHawaii Season 3 premiere February 12 on @cbstv. We can't wait to see you there!"

Fans were ecstatic to see their favorite crime procedural drama return to their screens once again, leaving comments like: "FINALLY we will have the best show on tv back," and: "I need an advent calendar for NCIS countdown," plus: "Woohoo! Although still hard to wait."

NCIS will feature the return of stars Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Sean Murray, and more, while NCIS: Hawai'i will continue being led by Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Alex Tarrant, Tori Anderson, and more.

However, even though production is set to resume for network TV dramas like NCIS, the likelihood of a shorter 13-episode season is still possible as the writer's strike ended in September, allowing showrunners only a bit more time to return to writing rooms.

The announcement puts several fans at ease, however, as they expected shows to potentially be pushed all the way to the following fall TV season aka September 2024, to allow for longer season runs.

© CBS Photo Archive This is the first season of the show to not feature David McCallum

Poignantly, this is the first season of the franchise to not feature David McCallum as the beloved Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, who passed away on September 25 at the age of 90.

It is expected that his character will receive a send-off in some grand fashion on the new season, although details as such have not been revealed. Many fans also speculate that former fan favorite cast members like Mark Harmon, Pauley Perrette, Michael Weatherly, and more might return for a tribute episode.

© CBS Photo Archive Both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will return with new seasons on February 12, 2024

Meanwhile, in a different part of the world, the show's first ever global spin-off, NCIS: Sydney, debuted on November 10 in Australia and will finally air on November 14 in the United States and on Paramount+ Global.

Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance lead as Sergeant Jim 'JD' Dempsey will lead the cast of the Sydney spin-off, the fourth in the NCIS franchise (after Los Angeles, New Orleans, and the returning Hawai'i).

© CBS/Paramount Australia The debut episode of NCIS: Sydney premiered in Australia on November 10

Joining them are Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr Roy Penrose, and Mavournee as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird 'Blue' Gleeson.

