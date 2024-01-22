The Split star set to star in BBC drama Dead and Buried - and it sounds terrifying

Annabel Scholey can do no wrong at the moment. Following the amazing Paramount+ drama The Serial Killer’s Wife, the star is now set to join Merlin’s Colin Morgan in a new BBC drama - and it sounds amazing. Find out more…

The four-part psychological thriller is titled Dead and Buried. It follows a woman named Cathy, who encounters Michael - the man convicted of the brutal murder of her brother, 20 years earlier while at a supermarket with her son.

WATCH: Annabel Scholey and Angela Griffin on filming The Serial Killer's Wife

The synopsis reads: “Ignoring the advice of her best friend, Cathy takes to social media, uncovering the successful career and family life Michael has forged for himself since early release from prison, while she grieved for her brother.

“Re-traumatised by her past, Cathy instigates a clandestine relationship with the man she despises, embarking on a campaign of harassment and deceit. As Cathy’s obsession grows, dark fantasies of revenge and reality blur as she sets out on a campaign of psychological warfare to destroy Michael’s life.” Sounds amazing, right?

Annabel is set to star alongside Colin

Chatting about the new show, Colin told the BBC: “I'm delighted to be embarking on Colin Bateman's dark, funny and compulsive new drama Dead And Buried. There's a brilliant team working on this and it already feels incredibly exciting, I can't wait for it to hit the screens and for it to pull viewers along its twisted path.”

Annabel added: “Cathy is a wonderfully complex character and I'm excited to be bringing her to life and to taking her to dark places with this brilliant team. Laura Way is a director I’ve worked with before and we have a wonderful shorthand, so it’s very exciting to be teaming up again for such a compelling story.”

Annabel Scholey in The Serial Killer's Wife

The story has been penned by Colin Bateman, who said: “Very excited that Dead and Buried is coming to television. It has been a fascinating journey from the original short story, to the one-woman stage show, and now expanded into an exciting four-part drama.

“Although it has changed greatly, the actual conundrum at the heart of the story is universal and timeless - what do you do if you meet someone who has prospered after murdering one of your loved ones? Do you say something? Do you do something? How would you react?”

Eddie Doyle, Head of Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland said: “Dead And Buried brings together the talents of writer Colin Bateman - the master of twisted plots and black comedy with a fabulous cast including lots of famous faces from Northern Ireland. We are delighted to have Virgin Media Television and All3 Media on board so audiences throughout the UK, Republic of Ireland and further afield can enjoy it when it hits our screens later this year.”

© Paramount+ Annabel Scholey as Beth in The Serial Killer's Wife

Fans have been loving Annabel’s The Serial Killer’s Wife, which follows Annabel as the wife of a man accused of several killings. Taking to X/Twitter to discuss, one person posted: “Just finished this… too good not to binge watch.” Another fan added: “Nice bit of telly that! More like this please!”

Dead and Buried in currently in production, with an unconfirmed airdate