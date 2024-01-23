True Detective viewers ask same question after spotting huge link to season one

Viewers who tuned into the second episode of True Detective: Night Country were left asking the same question after spotting direct links to season one, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Warning! Spoilers for episode two ahead!

In the latest installment, we learned that Rose Aguineau was led to the frozen bodies by the ghost of her former lover, Travis Cohle. Rose explained that Travis froze to death, choosing to walk out onto the ice rather than die of leukaemia.

Fans quickly spotted the link to Matthew McConaughey's season one character, Rust, who spent a great deal of his upbringing in Alaska with his father, a Vietnam veteran and survivalist called Travis.

© LACEY TERRELL Episode two confirmed links to Matthew McConaughey's character Rusty Cohle in True Detective season one

This isn't the only connection to season one, however. The spiral symbol imprinted on the forehead of one of the frozen victims, as well as on Annie K's back, is the same that was found on season one murder victim Dora Lange.

The symbol was connected to the sadistic Tuttle cult, a powerful group that worshipped the seemingly mythical figure, The Yellow King.

Taking to X after watching the latest episode, viewers questioned whether the Easter eggs could lead to a cameo from Matthew McConaughey, given the link to his father and the old case.

© HBO The symbol imprinted on one of the bodies is the same seen in season one

One person penned: "It's all starting to come together and it's only been 2 episodes. Travis COHLE!!! Rust's dad with leukemia. The guys whose cousin bought a trailer with cash, whose name was Rust! Rust Cohle being in Alaska. I'm hooked!" while another added: "#TrueDetectiveNightCountry is 2 for 2 so far. We getting some MAJOR Season One connections?! Maybe a certain Rust Cohle returns? I'm loving it!"

A third person tweeted: "Is Night Country bringing Rust back to Alaska? He said his life was a circle. Is Travis his dad? Is Rose his mom? He never said if she was alive or dead. So many questions," while another asked: "Is there a chance that #TrueDetective could actually bring back Rust Cohle?"

© HBO Erling Eliasson as the ghost of Travis in season four

So, could Matthew make a comeback in season four? It's certainly not impossible given the actor is listed as an executive producer on the series, along with Woody Harrelson.

Plus, during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show back in 2016, Matthew said he would be keen to reprise the role. "It would have to be the right context, the right way," he said.

© HBO Jodie Foster and Kali Reis star as Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro in True Detective: Night Country

For those yet to watch the new series, it stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro investigating the mysterious disappearance of eight men from a research station in the fictional mining town of Ennis, Alaska.

