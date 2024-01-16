Meet True Detective star Jodie Foster's famous wife

Jodie Foster is back on our screens in the hotly-anticipated returning drama, True Detective: Night Country, in which she stars alongside Kali Reis as police officers investigating the mysterious disappearance of eight men in the fictional mining town of Ennis, Alaska.

The new HBO revival marks Jodie's first television role in almost 50 years, with the 61-year-old last appearing on the small screen back in 1975. While Jodie is a household name across the globe thanks to her long-standing film career, how much do you know about her life away from the cameras? Keep reading for all we know about her very private relationship with her famous wife.

While Jodie is a frequent fixture on movie theatre screens, the actress likes to remain out of the spotlight when it comes to her private life.

© Getty Jodie Foster with her wife Alexandra Hedison on the Golden Globes red carpet

The LA-born star is married to photographer and director Alexandra Hedison. She is the daughter of late actor David Hedison, who was perhaps best known for playing CIA agent Felix Leiter in two James Bond films: Live and Let Die (1973) and Licence to Kill (1989).

The 54-year-old, who previously dated talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, is a fine art photographer whose work has been displayed in public and private collections worldwide.

Like her wife, Alexandra is no stranger to the small screen, having had various acting roles in the 1990s before quitting the business. "I was supporting myself, but I was miserable,'' she told The New York Times in 2004. ''Actors need to be front and center all the time. That's not me.''

© HBO Jodie Foster stars as Detectives Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country

Alexandra is clearly a woman of many talents as she's not only an artist and actress but a designer, too! Back in 2014, a 1956 Hollywood Hills West home was rebuilt and updated by Alexandra before going on sale for $2.75 million.

The same year, Alexandra and Jodie tied the knot in a private ceremony after almost a year of dating. While the couple kept details about their nuptials under wraps, it's likely that they wed in California.

Alexandra sometimes shares glimpses into her life with Jodie on social media. Posting a sweet birthday message in November last year, the photographer gushed over her wife as she shared a snap from Jodie's 61st birthday celebrations.

© @alexhedisonstudio/Instagram Alexandra penned a tribute to Jodie on her 61st birthday

"Loving you is easy as cake. Happy birthday, beautiful."

Clearly a supportive wife, Alexandra congratulated Jodie back in 2021 following her Golden Globes nomination for her role in the thriller film, The Mauritanian.

WATCH: Jodie Foster joined by wife Alexandra as she accepts Golden Globe in 2021

"What happens in quarantine stays in quarantine. Every day I'm a proud wife but today you get a special shout out in the remote land of IG," she penned. "I'll have to show you my phone for you to see this but still...I'm shouting from the rooftops. Congratulations to you, @taharrahimofficiel & everyone involved in this important film @themauritanian #goldenglobes photo by @brettglam."

Having been with Jodie for over a decade, Alexandra has no doubt helped the actress raise her two children, Kit and Charles, who the Oscar winner shares with her ex-partner Cydney Bernard.

Opening up about raising her two sons, who are both in their 20s, in a female-heavy household, Jodie told The Guardian: "They like to watch movies and sit at home, and they’re really into their female friends. They're super feminist. And there was a moment with my older one when he was in high school, when, because he was raised by two women – three women – it was like he was trying to figure out what it was to be a boy.

"And he watched television and came to the conclusion, oh, I just need to be an [expletive]. I understand! And I was like, no! That's not what it is to be a man! That's what our culture has been selling you for all this time."