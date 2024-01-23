The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift's stalker is arrested and Justin Timberlake confirms his comeback

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we chat about a man getting arrested outside Taylor Swift's house in New York on stalking charges, and Justin Timberlake's big return to music.

Not only that, but the Oscar 2024 nominations are here and Ariana Grande shares her reaction to landing the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to the episode in full below…

A man has been arrested and charged with stalking and harassment after being reprimanded by police outside Taylor Swift's New York City home. The 33-year-old man is called David Crowe from Seattle and NYPD officers arrested him after locals put in complaints about an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically outside the superstar's townhouse. A spokesperson for NYPD said multiple calls forced officers to arrest the man and take him into custody, no injuries were reported. It comes just days after a man was found attempting to tamper with Taylors' front door on Saturday, but authorities have not confirmed if it's the same suspect. The anti-hero hitmaker is yet to comment on the news.

© Gotham Taylor Swift is seen on January 18, 2024 in New York City.

After dropping plenty of hints recently, Justin Timberlake has confirmed he is making his music comeback with a brand new single set to drop in just a matter of days and it's called Selfish. The former Nsync star did reveal a snippet of the new track on his Instagram. JT hasn't released solo material in almost six years and his fans are no doubt thrilled that he's making a big return. Meanwhile, the star took the stage in his hometown Memphis recently to perform his biggest hits to a sold-out crowd. Selfish lands on Thursday.

Parklife Festival has revealed their 2024 headliners and they're pretty big. DJ duo Disclosure will be hitting the main stage as well as Doja Cat, J Hus and Becky Hill. Disclosure will close the weekend's music on Sunday while Doja will perform on Saturday. Also on the bill are Sugababes, Anne-Marie, Rudimental and many many more. The festival takes place at Heaton Park in Manchester across the second weekend of June. Tickets go on sale at 10 am this Friday.

Ariana Grande has said she is overwhelmed and moved by the response to her hit song Yes, And? which has reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Her place in the top spot marks her eighth number one single and the superstar thanked her fans from the bottom of her heart. Ari's new track is the leading single off her new album Eternal Sunshine which is due for release on March 8th.

© Getty Cillian Murphy is nominated for Best Actor

Speaking of new music, Megan Thee Stallion has said she is dropping her brand new track called Hiss this Friday. The rapper teased the song by unveiling the artwork on Instagram, drumming up much excitement from her fans. It's thought that Hiss will feature on her new upcoming album which has been funded by Megan independently after she previously cut ties with her former record label. Meanwhile, the new release comes just a few days after she appeared on SNL alongside Rene Rapp to perform their track from the new Mean Girls movie.

And the 2024 Oscar nominations have been announced and it looks like Oppenheimer and Barbie are sweeping the board. The huge titles – which went head to head at the box office last summer - have picked up nominations in major categories including Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling and Robert Downey Jr respectively, as well as America Ferrera and Emily Blunt for Supporting Actress. The Best Actor nominations feature Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Bradley Cooper for Maestro and Colman Domingo for Rustin. In the actress category, Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone and Carey Mulligan also picked up nods.