The Daily Lowdown: Adele shares her plans for when Las Vegas residency wraps

She might have six more months of performing in Sin City to do, but Adele is already thinking ahead for when her Las Vegas residency comes to an end. The global superstar was performing her 35th show over the weekend when she told the huge crowd that she had planned some activities for the rest of the year. But if fans were hoping she'd be heading straight back to the studio to record new music, they might be disappointed, because the star is planning on hitting the gym to get to her peak physical fitness, as well as host gala bingo nights at her huge home in Los Angeles with her friends and family. Meanwhile, Adele will wrap her Vegas shows in June but is reportedly eyeing up further shows in European cities after re-discovering her love of live performing, but the star insists a full-on world tour won't be happening anytime soon.

© Kevin Mazur Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Grammys are just two weeks away and more performers have been announced. The Music Academy has confirmed that country music stars Luke Combs, Travis Scott and Burna Boy will hit the stage at The Grammys to perform to the crowd and viewers at home. The three new names will join the previously announced acts including Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa as well as Beyonce who is heavily rumoured to be performing a tribute to Tina Turner. The Grammys will take place in LA on Sunday 4 Feb.

The internet went wild over the weekend not only because actor of the moment Jacob Elordi appeared as a guest presenter on Saturday Night Live, but the OG Regina George, Rachel McAdams, made a shock cameo on the sketch show to introduce Renee Rapp to the stage, who plays the character in the brand new re-vamped musical version of the hit 2004 film. Later in the show, Rachel was also seen alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who appears on the new movie's soundtrack, and all three Regina George's looked 'so fetch' together.

© Getty Rachel McAdams

Zayn Malik has shared an update with his fans after his foot was run over by a car outside a fashion show in Paris. The former One Direction singer was in the French capital to watch the Kenzo presentation during PFW when he was walking in a swarm of fans before noticing a car had jammed his foot while it was driving away. Fortunately, the singer looked relatively unphased by the incident and later said on social media that his foot was "fine" before adding it was thanks to his incredibly well-made shoes. That's certainly a week in Paris he won't forget.

© Getty Images Recording artist Zayn Malik attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City

And we are sending all of our best wishes to Sarah Ferguson who has shared her melanoma diagnosis. The Duchess of York was diagnosed with malignant melanoma shortly after being diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer last summer which resulted in a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. Sarah said in a statement on social media that she has been taking some time to herself following her skin cancer diagnosis and that it was thanks to the great vigilance of her dermatologist that the melanoma was detected. The Duchess added a second cancer diagnosis was a shock and that her experience underlines the importance of checking size, shape and colour of new moles. She finished the statement by insisting she was in good spirits.