The Daily Lowdown: Ariana Grande shares big news with fans after 'hitting back' at critics

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Ariana Grande sharing some big news about her new album, as well as Usher dropping a hint about his upcoming Super Bowl performance.

Not only that, but Ed Sheeran's upcoming tour will see him make a big sacrifice for his wife and children, and we send our best wishes to the Princess of Wales who is recovering in hospital after having "planned abdominal surgery."

Listen to the episode in full below…

Usher has given a hint about some big guests who could be joining him on stage at the Super Bowl Half Time show taking place next month. The RnB superstar has graced the cover of Vogue and said how this performance is 30 years in the making before adding that he is bringing on some "important" guests who helped architect the genre of R&B. Fans have already begun speculating about who it could be, with huge names like Alicia Keys and Beyonce being thrown around but we'll have to wait and see. The singer will take to the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11th for the major performance which he insists needs to be "perfect". We cannot wait.

© Getty Images In this image released on August 2, Usher performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadioâs Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California.

Ariana Grande sent fans into a frenzy when she dropped her new single 'yes, and?' last week but now she has shared when we can expect more. Taking to social media, the Thank U, Next hitmaker said that her new album Eternal Sunshine will be released on 8th March – her first in four years. Ariana's new album title draws inspiration from the film, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and has already gained attention for the lyrics and messages in her new song. The star seemingly takes aim at critics for commenting on her love life, following news she and her husband Dalton Gomez had divorced and that she was dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest music artists on the planet but the singer is still a family man at heart. According to his tour buddy, Callum Scott, the Bad Habits hitmaker is planning on flying between Asia and the UK each week while on tour to make sure he sees his wife Cherry Seaborn and their two daughters regularly. Ed's Mathematics tour is due to kick off its leg in Asia and will cover shows in Japan, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines. The shows will wrap in March.

© Getty Ariana Grande on The Voice Season 21, June 2021

Ice Spice has been sued for copyright infringement. The singer is facing legal trouble over her 2023 single, In Ha Mood, which has prompted two musicians to file a lawsuit against the rapper claiming it is an infringement of their track, In That Mood. According to Rolling Stone, the lawsuit was filed in New York City and the claimants state in their legal papers that the two songs are so "strikingly similar" that it can't be a coincidence, but that Ice Spice used their assets without permission or giving credit. Ice Spice is yet to comment on the lawsuit.

We are sending our best wishes to the Princess of Wales who is recovering in hospital after having an operation. A statement released by Kensington Palace stated that Princess Kate had undergone planned abdominal surgery and is expected to remain in hospital for ten-14 days while recovering. The statement added that while the Princess is aware of the interest this will generate, she wishes to maintain normality as much as possible for her three children. Neither Prince William nor Princess Kate are expected to return to royal duties until she has recovered.