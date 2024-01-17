Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Coachella festival releasing their line-up for 2024 and it features a major new reunion.

Not only that, but an Olivia Rodrigo and Green Day collaboration could be on the cards and Drake's new tour with J. Cole gets off to a tricky start with a postponement in February.

Listen to the episode in full below…

The Coachella line-up for 2024 has been announced and it features a big reunion. Hit 90s band No Doubt will be reuniting for the first time in over 10 years to headline the huge music festival which takes place in California in the Spring. Gwen Stefani confirmed the news when she shared the line-up post to her Instagram and we're hoping this means new music is on the way. Elsewhere in the line-up, other headliners are Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator and Doja Cat, with many more big names on the bill. Coachella is one of the most famous festivals in the world and takes place over two weekends in April.

Olivia Rodrigo and Green Day could be teaming up for a collaboration and this is something we would love to see. Green Day's lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong was giving an interview with Vulture and spoke about the comparisons between their huge album, American Idiot, and the music made today. The frontman spoke of Olivia's talent and said although he doesn't stream or buy her music deliberately, he would love to work with the singer and praised her material, adding it would be fun to do a song together. Meanwhile, Billie and the rest of the band have been recording their new album, Saviors, in London in recent times and the record is due for release later this week.

Drake's new tour hasn't got off to the best start as the rapper has postponed the upcoming leg of his It's All a Blur tour featuring fellow artist J. Cole. The new string of shows were due to kick off this weekend in Denver, however, these shows will now not go ahead. The tour instead will begin on the weekend of February 2nd, and the Denver dates have been rescheduled to April 15 and 16th. There's no word on why the postponement has happened and neither Drake nor J. Cole have made a public statement.

Everybody seems to be talking about the new Mean Girls movie but it seems the star of the original film Lindsay Lohan isn't too impressed with one aspect of the reboot. According to reports, Lindsay has been upset by a joke made in the new musical version of the 2004 film, made by Megan Thee Stallion in reference to the actress during the mid-2000s. Tina Fey, a writer on both films, has even come under fire from Lindsay's family, who say the SNL star is the real Mean Girl. Reports state that Lindsay is keen for the line to be removed but there's no word on whether this will happen. The new Mean Girls movie is out in the UK this week.

And Sam Fender has a new song out on Friday and it's a big one. The Newcastle native has teamed up with the singer of the moment – Noah Kahan, for a collaboration on the song which is called Homesick and we think it sounds brilliant. Folk singer Noah has spent multiple weeks in the charts in both the UK and the US and we think this song will go down very well with fans. Homesick is out on Friday.