Robin Roberts prepares for very special celebration away from GMA as she takes time off show

Robin Roberts is gearing up for a very special holiday weekend, sharing some insight into her four days off Good Morning America in her daily morning message.

The TV anchor shares an inspiring message and prayer with her followers every morning in her GMA dressing room before going live on the show, and the morning of Wednesday, November 22nd was no different.

However, Robin revealed that this would be the last morning message of the week as she and her team, affectionately called the "Glam Fam," would be off for the long Thanksgiving weekend.

What's more, after sharing their message and prayer, Robin's team decided to sing her an early happy birthday tune, given that the anchor will also be celebrating her 63rd birthday on November 23rd, aka Thanksgiving.

In her video, Robin joked: "I was actually born on Thanksgiving, my parents called me a blessing! My three siblings called me a turkey."

In the caption alongside her clip, she wrote: "Good morning! Since #GlamFam & I will be with our loved ones tomorrow, a special pop in this morning courtesy of Petula."

Several fans and followers wished Robin a happy early Thanksgiving and birthday, with one also commenting: "Tuning into emotions good for our immune systems!"

This birthday will mark a series of firsts for the longtime ABC News anchor: not only is it a special double celebration in tandem with the American holiday, it's also her first birthday as a married woman, and her first Thanksgiving as a married woman too!

In September, Robin tied the knot with her longtime partner Amber Laign after 18 years together in a beautiful and intimate ceremony in Connecticut, with all their closest friends from GMA and ABC in attendance.

© Instagram Robin and Amber will be celebrating their first birthday and Thanksgiving as a married couple

Her co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan attended with their significant others, as did other colleagues and friends like Gio Benitez, David Muir, Ginger Zee, Lara Spencer, Deborah Roberts, and many more.

However, Robin isn't the only November baby in the bunch as co-anchor Michael celebrated his own 52nd birthday on the show on November 21.

The former NFL pro spent a series of weeks off the show due to a "personal family matter" but has since returned to regular appearances and some good natured joshing from his co-anchors on his special day.

© Getty Images Michael celebrated his birthday on the show on November 21

Michael will most likely be taking the Thanksgiving weekend off the show as well to spend with his family, specifically his daughters Sophia and Isabella, who both left the family home for college this fall.

George, meanwhile, kicked off the week on the show with a celebration of his own after he and wife Ali Wentworth marked 22 years of wedded bliss on November 20.

© Getty Images George and Ali, meanwhile, celebrated their wedding anniversary on GMA on November 20

Ali tuned into the show to share a sweet message to her husband, who was even left a little teary-eyed. Robin joked in response: "You really are tearing up there, you little softy!"

