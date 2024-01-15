Ryan Gosling's bewildered reaction to winning award sparks major fan debate - watch

At the recent Critics Choice Awards, Ryan Gosling's bewildered reaction to the song "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie movie winning Best Original Song sparked a wave of online amusement.

The 43-year-old Canadian actor's evident surprise and slightly horrified expression quickly turned into a viral moment, with social media users rapidly sharing and commenting on his reaction.

As the announcement was made at the Santa Monica, California event, Ryan's furrowed brows and deadpan look captured the audience's attention, leading to a flurry of reactions online.

One social media user humorously noted that Ryan had "created a new meme with this face," reflecting the immediate impact of his expression on the internet.

Others joined in the amusement, with comments like, "I'm still laughing at Ryan Gosling's face hahahaha," and "Yoooo Ryan Gosling's face on the 'I'm just Ken' song SENT ME!"

Another observed, "If Ryan Gosling knew this win was wrong then it was DEFINITELY wrong," highlighting the actor's apparent disbelief at the song's triumph.

The win seemed to baffle not only Ryan but also the broader social media community, as another user remarked, "Ryan Gosling was as confused as all of us."

Some interpreted his expression as shock, aligning with the unexpected nature of the win. A tweet read, "Ryan Gosling being surprised 'I'm just Ken' won is so I'm just Ken of him," playfully linking his reaction to the character he portrayed in the film.

Amidst the online reactions, one user declared Gosling's response the "best reaction to an award," while another joked, "Ryan Gosling a mean girl totally fetching it yeahhhhhh."

The moment even led to excitement, with a post exclaiming, "WAKE UP BABE NEW RYAN GOSLING REACTION JUST DROPPED."

"I'm Just Ken" was nominated alongside two other tracks from the Barbie movie, "Dance the Night" and "What Was I Made For," as well as competing against songs from other films like "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "Rustin," and "Wish."

The award was ultimately accepted by songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Mark, in his acceptance speech, acknowledged Ryan's contribution, saying, "Ryan Gosling, this is just as much your award as ours: You made the audience fall in love with this song with your... performance."

He also extended his gratitude to Margot Robbie, emphasizing her pivotal role in the project.

