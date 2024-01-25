Savannah Guthrie held her future in her hands - quite literally - on Wednesday when she shared an update on her life with fans.

The Today host took to Instagram where she posted a series of photos alongside an exciting message.

The images were of Savannah holding a physical copy of her brand new book, Mostly What God Does, and it appears that it's the first time the author has seen it in the flesh.

"OK people we have an actual, real, honest to goodness book," she wrote. "Guess this is really happening! And how cute that the slipcover can double as a bookmark!! Thanks for all the kindness, encouragement and love.

"Preorder link in bio + stories + everywhere all over this feed until Feb 20 ;)."

Her fans were elated and said they couldn't wait to get their hands on a copy. The book has created a whirlwind of excitement for not just Savannah and her family but for her Today co-stars too.

Savannah has enlisted the help of Jenna Bush Hager to promote the publication when she goes on the road for a book tour which kicks off shortly after the book's release.

Savannah has the support of her family

Jenna will join Savannah on the book tour on March 6, which takes place at her church, Good Shepherd New York. Savannah and Jenna go to the same church, with the NBC star opening up about their close bond outside of work during an interview with HELLO! back in 2022.

"I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild," Jenna said. "It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah [Guthrie] picked up my kids and took them to church."

Jenna will be supporting Savannah during her book tour

Savannah's chat with Jenna has already sold out. However, she is going to also be joined by other Today co-stars, including Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly, on her tour.

Mostly What God Does is described by Amazon as being "centered on the essentials of God's love, a love that is needed now more than ever. Savannah Guthrie turns her journalistic eye toward the power of faith in everyday life "

Savannah's book is a project away from her hosting job on Today

The Christian literature will share reflections on faith and life and aims to be an inspiring read.

She has been vocal about her beliefs in an essay for Today which was adapted from a speech she gave at a Catholic luncheon, she said: "Motherhood and faith go together," she wrote. "I couldn’t do one without the other. You need faith to get through motherhood. Wine helps. But faith is crucial."

