Kate Hudson wows fans with totally unexpected talent - see video here

Not just an incredible actress, Kate Hudson revealed a hidden talent to many in her New Years celebrations, as she posted videos of herself performing.

Taking to Instagram, the Almost Famous actress, aged 44 years old, shared multiple videos of herself singing, along with pictures of herself on stage.

She captioned the post by saying: "Well, on the eve of a new year I say bring on 2024! I vow to sing and play and love and sing and love some more! Life is too short to not lean in to the things you love."

WATCH: Kate Hudson stuns fans with incredible talent Can we expect an album any time soon from the Almost Famous actress?

"Art art and more art", she added. "Entertainment and places and outlets we can lose ourselves in. We need it and I’m here for it. So here’s to looking forward and not backward. Love you all and hope you join me on this adventure cause a winds a blowing and I’m going with it HAPPY NEW YEARS EVE! Please be safe and loving to all."

© @katehudson Instagram Kate rocked a floral dress for the performance

The actress sang a soulful rendition of Sinead O'Connor's 'Nothing Compares 2 U' at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen. Accompanied only by a guitar, Kate exuded star power in a flowy floral dress. It was a powerful tribute to the Irish singer-songwriter, who passed away earlier this year.

Performing to an intimate audience at the hotel, it seemed that Kate had an absolute blast getting to share her talent with people.

© @katehudson Instagram Kate performed an intimate set

Fans on Instagram couldn't get their head around just how amazing a singer she is. Even Paris Hilton couldn't help but ask her when she'd release an album. Country singer Miranda Lambert similarly told the actress to "Sang it girl!"

Some fans didn't even know she was a singer - as one exclaimed: "What?!!!! I had no idea you had that amazing voice."

© @katehudson Instagram The Knives Out actress showcased her soulful voice

But people who follow Kate's career closely will remember that in 2022 she teased that she would be doing an album. When asked about when her debut album might come out by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the actress said it would be some time in 2023.

© @katehudson Instagram Kate's set list

"I actually write -- I've been writing music since I was 19. And, like, I've never shared it. so I just thought that would be one of my great regrets," she said.

She added: "Like, I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out, and so I'm doing it."

While her debut album has yet to be released, it seems almost imminent for 2024 after this surprise performance in Aspen.

