Goldie Hawn's 6ft 2 teenage grandson is taking after famous dad Oliver Hudson

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's grandkids are getting so big... and grown up. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, siblings Kate and Oliver Hudson opened up about their famous family and marveled at the "craziness" that is the teenage years.

The host asked them how old their broods are with Kate revealing Ryder is 20, her son Bingham is 12, and her youngest, Rani, is five.

Oliver then said: "I got 16, 13, 10," before making a revelation about his oldest son, Wilder.

WATCH: Oliver Hudson talks teenage son dating as Kate Hudson marvels at 6ft 2 nephew

"He just got a girlfriend," he said, before confessing he's navigating this whole new world and he's been with her for 10 months.

While Kate listened intently, she then confessed it was bittersweet watching her nephew grow up as he appeared at her home the other day and she was astounded by his stature.

© Instagram Oliver Hudson's children with his wife Erinn Bartlett and relatives

"I hear this sound at my side door," she said. "I hear, 'Hey Auntie Kate'. I didn't know he'd come over and he's like 6ft 2 and I'm like these boys, they're so big."

While detailing a little of Wilder's experience of dating, Oliver opened up about his own teen years growing up with Goldie and Kurt and how his mom dealt with him dating an older girl.

© Instagram Oliver Hudson and his three children

Oliver said he'd since vowed not to react in the same way to his kids. "[As a kid] I'm walking outside and mom's like 'where are you going?'," he said of the moment he was going to jump in his girlfriend's cool convertible car.

"I'm like 'I'm going with Rebecca', And she's like 'no you're not, you're 15 years old, she's 17'.

© Instagram Oliver and wife Erinn share three kids – Wilder, Bodhi, and Rio when they were younger

"I said 'mom, not in front of her,' and she pulls me away right there. I lost it and went to my room and made holes with a broom," Oliver detailed. "I was so angry and mortified and embarrassed."

And so he says, he and his wife Erinn keep drama behind closed doors so as not to embarrass their kids. Not that Goldie was fussed about the holes in the wall.

© Getty Goldie and Kurt have seven grandchild

Kate added: "Mom didn't really care. There goes a door, oh a little bit of dry wall has been punched out. We would be so mad if our kids did that. Our parents were so laid back."

Oliver does keep an eye on his kids using the family tracking app, Life360, however. "He's driving now," the Nashville actor said. "I have him on Life360 so you can track your children, which probably isn't the greatest thing.

© Instagram Goldie, Oliver, Kate, and Wyatt in a childhood throwback

"But I call him up and I say 'You're doing 65 in a 55 kid, slow it down.'"

Goldie and Kurt will welcome their eighth grandchild later this year when their son, Wyatt, and his wife Meredith Hagner welcome another baby boy, this February.They're already the proud parents of Buddy Prine Russell, who recently turned three years old.

