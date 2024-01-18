Kate Hudson addresses current relationship with siblings she didn't 'speak to' after emotional encounter

Fans of Kate Hudson know that she comes from a pretty large – and very tight-knit – Hollywood family, led by beloved couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

However, no family comes without its fair share of complications or even estrangements, and the How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days actress isn't afraid to discuss the ones in her own family.

Through her podcast with brother Oliver Hudson, Sibling Revelry – which is dedicated to conversations with fellow celebrity siblings – the two have explored and opened up about their own relationships with their half siblings.

Kate, 44, and Oliver, 47, are a product of their mom Goldie's marriage to Bill Hudson, from 1976 to 1982, however they were raised by Kurt, who they call their "Pa," and who Goldie has been with for forty years.

The longtime couple also share son Wyatt, 37, while Kurt shares son Boston, 43, with Season Hubley. As for Bill, he shares Zachary, 38, and Emily, 42, with Cindy Williams, plus Lalania, 18, with Caroline Graham.

During their latest podcast episode, Kate gave a happy update on where her relationship with her other siblings stands, after previously expressing her hopes of reconnecting with them last year.

© Getty Kate grew up with her mom Goldie, Kurt, Oliver, and Wyatt

"I had this moment last year where I was like, 'I don't know why I don't talk to my other siblings,'" she explained, adding: "I have two sisters that I don't speak to for no other reason than our family is separated."

She then declared: "I don't care what the history is with our parents," before detailing the emotional breakthrough she recently had with the other three Hudsons.

© Getty Goldie's kids are largely estranged from their father Bill

"My sister and I and my brother have all just started communicating again," she shared, before revealing: "Honestly, I got on the phone with my sister and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was great. [My sister] even said it, 'We start now. We start now.'"

Kate previously opened up about her decision to reach out to her siblings in another podcast episode in early 2023, in which she told her brother: "You know what I've been thinking about lately? Dad. I've been thinking a lot about Dad," and added: "I've been thinking about our sisters that we don't spend any time with and our brother – brothers. We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with."

© Getty The Hudson-Russell bunch are very tight-knit

She noted: "We've been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships, and we're sitting here like, 'We've got the best family, we're so great,' and yet we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. Four."

"It would be nice to connect a little bit – especially with my sisters," she continued, and ultimately reflected: "So I've been thinking a lot about the Hudsons. Thinking it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit."

