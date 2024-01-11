Kate Hudson reveals struggles of being a working mom of three kids: It’s hard to get it together’

Kate Hudson recently opened up about the joys and challenges of balancing her work and family life.

In a heartfelt interview with People, the 44-year-old actress and mother of three shared her love for cooking with her children – Ryder, 20, Bingham, 12, and Rani, five.

“I am busy, I am really busy, but my day is done at 5pm, and I am in that kitchen making them something," she said.

Emphasizing the importance of involving her kids in the cooking process, Kate believes in nurturing a healthy relationship with food, “I get them in the kitchen. I get them chopping with me, we talk about what herbs are.”

© Getty Kate Hudson and son Ryder Robinson

Reflecting on her journey as a mother, Kate, the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, recounted the complexities of being a working mom, particularly during her times as a single parent.

“It’s hard to get it together when you are a working mom, and it was especially hard when I was a single mom. But at the end of the day, I want people to not put so much pressure on themselves,” she advised.

© Instagram Kate Hudson and Rani-Rose enjoyed a mother-daughter break

Kate has navigated motherhood with grace and resilience, co-parenting her children with their fathers. Her first child, Ryder, was born during her marriage to Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson.

Despite their separation in 2006 and divorce in 2007, they have maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their son.

© Instagram Kate Hudson and her daughter have a close relationship

Her second son, Bingham, was born to Kate and her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, lead singer of Muse. She shares her youngest, Rani, with her current partner, musician Danny Fujikawa.

In an interview with Sunday Times, Kate spoke candidly about co-parenting, “Chris and I just need to check in once in a while, Matt is so wonderful. I couldn’t have asked for a better co-parent."

© Instagram Kate Hudson's son Bingham "Bing" Bellamy in a tribute post on Instagram for his birthday

She even shared how she has built a close relationship with Matt’s wife, Elle, with the family often vacationing together.

“It might not look traditional from the outside but on the inside, I feel like we’re killing it. The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit and it’s ours.”

Despite the complexities of her romantic life, Kate remains hopeful about marrying Danny, whom she first met while pregnant with Ryder but only began dating in 2016. The couple, who welcomed Rani in 2018 and got engaged in 2021, are not rushing into marriage. “I hope we get married. We’re not in a hurry," Kate expressed, sharing how watching Danny interact with Rani deeply moves her.

At the core of her life’s philosophy, Kate values love and relationships, “My goal in life is to love and be loved, and I work hard at relationships because I like them.”

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.