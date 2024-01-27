Jennifer Garner reunites with Alias co-stars ahead of 25th anniversary

Jennifer Garner left fans over the moon on Saturday January 27 when she shared pictures of a reunion with two of her Alias co-stars, Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin.

"NYC doesn’t happen if I don’t get a moment with my best guys, Ron and Victor," she captioned the post which featured a picture of the three of them wrapped up warm for the cold New York temperatures and standing outside what appeared to be a restaurant.

Jen wore a puffy black jacket and blue denim jeans, accessorized with a classic black handbag, while Ron wore all black and wrapped a bright orange Hermes scarf around his neck and kept warm in a bold yellow jacket. Victor, meanwhile, wore a zipped fleece sweater and paired it with a navy blue winter coat.

© Instagram Jennifer Garner cuddles up to Ron Rifkin and Victor Garber

Jen lives in Los Angeles where she is raising her three children, but every time she is in New York City she meets up with the two acclaimed actors, and often shares their reunion with fans.

In September 2022 she took to Stories to give insight into one of those dates, sharing a snap of her sandwiched between her friends with one arm around Ron's shoulder and the other linked with Victor.

© Instagram Jennifer Garner shares this picture with Ron and Victor

"Ron Rifkin and Victor Garber are the best part of a day in N.Y.C. I love them," she added in text alongside a red heart emoji. A second post revealed a selfie she had taken with Victor, while a third snap shows Ron with his arms around Jennifer.

The three actors starred in the sci-fi thriller, created by JJ Abrams, for its entire run on ABC from 2001 to 2006; 2026 will be the 25th anniversary of its premiere. The series followed Jennier's character Sydney Bristow, a young woman who learns she has a familial history of undercover work and agrees to become an international spy for a secret branch of the CIA. But while her job begins to complicate her personal life and romantic relationships, she soon discovers that her new employe, SD-6, has no ties to the CIA – and she begins the process of taking down the secret organization by becoming a double agent.

© Getty Images Alias ran for five years

Victor played her father, Jack Bristow, and Ron played Arvin Sloane. Michael Vartan and Bradley Cooper both also appeared in the series.

Jennifer, 51, is one of the most famous stars in Hollywood but is notoriously private about her family. However, she recently shared insight into her home life, and parenting style, in a rare interview with Dr. Aliza Pressman on the podcast, Raising Good Humans.

© Nathan Howard Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet

"On New Year's Eve, my kids and I, we always do something, we write down something we want to let go of, something we want to manifest, etc," she revealed, adding that her kids – Violet, 18, 13-year–old Seraphina, and 11-year-old son Samuel – "never show" her the letters.

They did, however, give her a peek at their goals for the new year, and she shared the wildly different personalities her two girls have, joking: "It was interesting thinking about temperament. Their personal mission statements and value statements were as if they had never met."