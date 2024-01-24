Jennifer Garner talks daughters Violet and Seraphina's contrasting personalities

Jennifer Garner is one of the most famous stars in Hollywood but is notoriously private about her family.

However, the down-to-earth star lifted the lid into her home life and parenting style in a rare interview with Dr. Aliza Pressman, in the latest episode of her podcast, Raising Good Humans.

Jennifer and Aliza's children go to the same school, and know each other pretty well, making for an incredibly eye-opening chat between two friends.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner opens up about parenting teenage daughters

During the conversation, Jennifer spoke about a recent task she'd given her kids, and reflected on just how different her daughters, Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 13, are in the temperament.

When Violet and Seraphina were asked to write some of their goals for the upcoming year, they couldn't have been more different.

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner opened up about how different her two daughters were

"It was interesting thinking about temperament. Their personal mission statements and value statements were as if they had never met," Jennifer explained.

The 13 Going on 30 star went on to reveal that this was part of a New Year's Eve tradition that she does every year with her kids, letting them all open up about their hopes and feelings.

© MEGA/Getty Jennifer Garner is normally incredibly private about her personal life

"On New Year's Eve, my kids and I, we always do something, we write down something we want to let go of, something we want to manifest, etc," she said.

The doting mom - who shares Violet, Seraphina, and 11-year-old Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck - added: "They never show it to me, I wish! I let them have their privacy whatever...!"

During the chat, Jennifer also spoke about how her number one hope for all her children was for them to have a sense of humor. "Funny is number one. Please be funny, that's why I had you," she joked. Luckily, it appears she got her wish: "Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!" she concluded.

© Angela Weiss The actress shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

The star went on to speak about the importance of having her own life in order to give her children space to grow and be themselves. "When I had my first, I was so over that kid," she admitted.

"The best thing for them was for me to build up my own life so I wasn't so on top of them It gives them space."

Jennifer has done an incredible job at shielding her children from the public glare of Hollywood and never shares photos of them on social media.

© Getty Images Jennifer with only son Samuel

The family live in a beautiful home in Los Angeles, close to Ben and Jennifer Lopez's house, so that the children can see both parents easily.

Parenting expert Lucy Shrimpton recently told HELLO!: "Jennifer Garner seems like the type of mum you’d just want to be friends with – or have! She seems laid back, caring, present and confident."

© Instagram The star doesn't take herself seriously - and is happy that her children have followed in her footsteps!

What's more, the 13 Going on 30 actress recently asked her children for advice when it came to playing a teenager in the recent movie Family Switch.

Lucy observed: "By taking advice from her kids on her professional career Jennifer shows that she values their opinion, and she should as after all it is their demographic that her films often want to target! Not only is she encouraging them as she shows that she trusts their opinion but she is teaching them to listen to others’ advice and be open minded to their thoughts."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.