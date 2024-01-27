Designated Survivor's Kiefer Sutherland, Maggie Q reunite 'to say goodbye' to Adan Canto at funeral after tragic death

Designated Survivor cast members Kiefer Sutherland, Maggie Q and LaMonica Garrett reunited on Friday for a memorial to honor their late friend Adan Canto, who died on January 8, 2024.

Maggie and LaMonica both shared a picture that was taken of the group standing below a marquee sign that read: "In memory of Joseph Adan Canto, 1981 - 2024".

© Instagram Kiefer Sutherland, Maggie Q reunite with Designated Survivor cast and crew for Adan Canto's funeral

"We all came to say goodbye, Love you forever friend, till we meet again," Maggie captioned her post, while LaMonica wrote: "Such a Rollercoaster of emotions the last few days. Back and forth from tears to laughter at the drop of a dime.

"Truly was a celebration of life for a great human being. And going through this with our Designated Survivor family was special. @adancanto you will be missed brother, @stephanie.a.canto we love you and we'll be back soon."

© ABC Adan Canto in Designated Survivor

The group appeared to be in Clear Lake, Iowa, where Adan was raised and where his funeral service took place at 2pm on January 26. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for memorials to be donated via a GoFundMe page.

Kal Penn, Italia Ricci and costume designer Nancy Gould were also in attendance.

"Came to Clear Lake to celebrate this beautiful man. An exceptional human being, husband and father. The spirit and faith of both he and his beautiful wife Stephanie is awe inspiring. So grateful to reconnect with great friends to share all the tears and laughter together. Here’s to living in the now and summer vacation in Clear Lake. Sending so much love and light to Stephanie, Roman and Eve," wrote Nancy.

Kiefer had not yet posted the picture, but he honored his late co-star when the news of his passing was announced, writing: "It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto. He was such a wonderful spirit.

"As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace."

Adan passed away at the age of 42 after a private battle with appendiceal cancer on January 8, 2024. The Mexican actor's first big role was in the 2014 film X-Men: Days of Future Past, and he followed that up with performances in the FOX dramas The Following and The Cleaning Lady, and the ABC series Blood & Oil.

Adan and Stephanie were also creative collaborators, working on the short film Before Tomorrow in 2014, and The Shot in 2020.