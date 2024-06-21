Grace and Frankie star Jane Fonda ‘heartbroken’ following death of Klute co-star - see tribute

Jane Fonda has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her Klute co-star Donald Sutherland, who has passed away at the age of 88 after a long illness.

Sharing a throwback of Donald from 1971, Jane wrote that she was “heartbroken” by the sad loss, writing: “I am stunned to hear that Donald Sutherland has died. He was my fascinating co-star in Klute and we loved working together.

“In this photo we are on the Klute set with director Alan Pakula. Donald was a brilliant actor and a complex man who shared quite a few adventures with me, such as the FTA Show, an anti-Vietnam war tour that performed for 60,000 active duty soldiers, sailors, and marines in Hawaii, Okinawa, the Philippines, and Japan in 1971. I am heartbroken.”

Her fans were quick to reply, with one writing: “He’s an immense and irreplaceable loss to the acting world. Absolute class act.” Another person added: “This movie is wonderful, your chemistry together was electric.” A third fan posted: “I am so sorry that your friend Donald Sutherland has passed. He was one of the greats & the pairing of the two of you in Klute was pure magic. May he rest in peace.”

Donald’s son, fellow actor Kiefer Sutherland, confirmed the sad news in a statement, which read: “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film.

“Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Several stars also shared a tribute, including Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood, who wrote: “Aww man. Farewell, Donald Sutherland.” Director Edgar Wright added: “RIP the great Donald Sutherland, a favourite actor and always fascinating screen presence… I know many of you following me will feel the same way about this great screen legend’s passing, so please list your favourite Donald Sutherland films. So sorry to see you go Donald, but what a legacy you leave behind.”

The prolific Canadian star won two Golden Globes, an Emmy Award as well as an Academy Honorary Award. He starred in movies including M*A*S*H and Klute, and more recently starred in 2005’s Pride and Prejudice and as President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise.

The movie’s official Twitter/X account shared a tribute toh Im which read: “We asked the kindest man in the world to portray the most corrupt, ruthless dictator we’ve ever seen.

“Such was the power and skill of Donald Sutherland’s acting that he created one more indelible character among many others that defined his legendary career. We are privileged to have known and worked with him, and our thoughts are with his family.”