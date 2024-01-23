Star Trek star Gary Graham dead at 73 – cause of death revealed

Actor Gary Graham has tragically passed away His wife of 25 years, Becky Graham, told The Hollywood Reporter her late husband died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Spokane, Washington.

The star was most well known for his turn as Solvan, the Vulcan ambassador to Earth in the show Star Trek: Enterprise, playing the recurring role for 12 episodes between 2001-05. He also appeared in another show as part of the franchise, Star Trek: Voyager.

He was also best known for starring in the short-lived sci-fi procedural Alien Nation, based on the 1988 movie of the same name, which only ran for one season from 1989-1990. He played Detective Matthew Sikes, a reluctant LA police officer who teams up with an alien recruit (played by Eric Pierpoint) in an alternate future.

© Getty Images Actor Gary Graham has passed away

The pair reprised their roles in the TV films Alien Nation: Dark Horizon (1994), Alien Nation: Body and Soul (1995), Alien Nation: Millennium (1996), Alien Nation: The Enemy Within (1996), and Alien Nation: The Udara Legacy (1997).

Graham made his screen debut in the mid 1970s with roles in TV and made his film debut in the 1979 neo-noir thriller Hardcore, starring George C. Scott. He also made appearances in shows like Starsky and Hutch, The Incredible Hulk, CHiPs, The Dukes of Hazzard, Remington Steele, Moonlighting, and Hunter, before his debut with Alien Nation.

As for films, he played a supporting role opposite Tom Cruise in 1983's All the Right Moves, and also appeared in Man Trouble (1992), Steel (1997), and other Star-Trek spin-offs.

© Alamy The actor was well known for his starring turn in the short-lived series "Alien Nation"

The actor's first ex-wife Susan Lavelle, who co-starred with him on Alien Nation, shared a touching tribute on Facebook. The two welcomed a daughter named Haylee together.

"It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, [Haylee] Graham, has passed away today. We are completely devastated, especially our daughter Haylee. His wife, Becky was by his side.

© Getty Images He played Solvan, the Vulcan ambassador to Earth in the show "Star Trek: Enterprise"

"I met Gary when I was just 20 years old and he was one half of the star duo on the tv series, Alien Nation. But he had already been in movies like All the Right Moves with Tom Cruise. Of course, Gary has many more credits."

She continued to gush about the late star and shared more insight into his personality, writing: "Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee."

© Getty Images His credits stretched on from the mid 1970s onwards and were extensive

Susan concluded: "This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief. Fly high into the heavens Gar! Thank you for our journey and thank you for the gifts you left me in acting, my love of horses and most importantly, our daughter."

