Meet True Detective star Kali Reis's famous husband

Kali Reis is the breakout star of the gripping revival of True Detective, in which she stars opposite Jodie Foster as two police officers looking into the mysterious disappearance of eight men from a research station in the fictional mining town of Ennis, Alaska.

The professional boxer plays the role of state trooper Evangeline Navarro, who believes the investigation could be linked to a cold murder case that she was unable to solve. While Kali's role in the drama will no doubt shoot her to stardom, how much do you know about the boxer-turned-actress? And did you know that her husband is also a sports star?

WATCH: Kali Reis and Jodie Foster star in True Detective: Night Country

Kali, 37, is a fairly fresh face on the acting scene, having only made her on-screen debut in 2021, when she starred in the indie thriller film, Catch the Fair One. From there, she landed a supporting role in the 2023 thriller drama, Black Flies.

Prior to her acting carer, Kali made her name in the world of boxing, taking part in 27 fights, resulting in 19 wins, seven losses and a tie.

© HBO Kali Reis stars opposite Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country

The actress is a former world champion in two weight classes, having held the WBC female middleweight title in 2016 and the WBA, WBO, and IBO female light welterweight titles between 2020 and 2022.

While her last fight was back in 2021, Kali confirmed that she wasn't retired in an interview with Bleacher Report. "To see women's boxing on the rise and see where it's at from when I started to where it's at now and where it's going, I've been a part of that," she said.

"I like to say I'm the J Cole of women's boxing because I ain't retired, and I'll drop a hot 16 on you real quick."

© Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Kali Reis is former world champion boxer

Who is Kali Reis' husband?

Kali is married to retired professional boxer Brian Cohen, who works as a boxing manager and trainer.

During his career, the Philadeplhia-based boxer was ranked in the top 40 of the WBC and has held the WBC Continental Americas light heavyweight title.

© Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Kali Reis is married to retired professional boxer Brian Cohen

The couple first met through boxing, and Brian later became Kali's trainer and manager. The relationship eventually turned romantic and the lovebirds tied the knot on November 21, 2021.

Reflecting on the big day on their first wedding anniversary, Kali shared a loving tribute to her husband. "Happy 'Til death do us part' day," she began. "One year ago today we said NUKEES to forever. This was one of thee HAPPIEST day of my life so far. I wouldn’t want to do this life without you. And we will always find each other in any life or any realm.

"I choose you and will always choose you. Thank you for EVERYTHING you are & are striving to be. You always want better & I love that you push beyond the normal 'limitations'. The way you believe in me and in US is sometimes unfathomable."

© @kali_ko_reis/Instagram The couple wed in 2021

The actress went on to hail her other half as a "unique wonder, a gentle soul with a pure heart", as well as an "amazing human, loving father & extraordinary husband".

While the couple don't share any children, Kali is a stepmother to Brian's 13-year-old daughter.