Grantchester star Charlotte Ritchie has a musician brother – details

Charlotte Ritchie has become a household name in recent years thanks to her roles in Call the Midwife, Netflix shows You and Feel Good, and of course, in ITV's Grantchester.

The 34-year-old actress plays Bonnie Evans in the beloved detective drama, which stars Robson Green and Tom Brittney as crime-solving duo DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport.

While Charlotte has shot to stardom over the past decade since her first major TV role in Channel 4's comedy series Fresh Meat, did you know that she's not the only famous face in her family?

Charlotte's brother is the musician Luke Ritchie. The siblings formed a brother-sister music duo back in 2014 with the release of their first EP, Hammerite, which featured on their album, Light of Another.

© ITV Charlotte Ritchie stars opposite Tom Brittney in Grantchester

During an interview with The Independent, Charlotte described their sound as "close harmony stuff". "We like a lot of country stuff, as well – Gillian Welch and Alison Krauss & Robert Plant," she added.

On performing with her brother, the actress admitted: "A brother-and-sister duo is definitely in danger of being a bit twee," adding: "Someone asked me the other day: how does it work? Do you look at each other when you sing? And I'm like 'absolutely not' – because the songs are all about love and things like that."

© YouTube Charlotte performing with her brother Luke

Before teaming up with his sister, Luke had already carved out a music career. In 2010, he released his debut album The Water's Edge with the help of award-winning record producer Paul Savage, who previously worked with Franz Ferdinand.

Nowadays, Luke works with the Philharmonia Orchestra.

Charlotte also had a music career away from the sibling duo as one-sixth of the classical crossover group, All Angels. The group, whose members included Daisy Chute, Laura Wright, Rachel Fabri, Melanie Nakhla, formed in 2006 and went on to sign a five-album deal with Universal before going on to sell over one million CDs.

© Dave Hogan [R-L] Daisy Chute, Melanie Nakhla, Laura Wright and Charlotte Ritchie in the music group All Angels

During their career, the band played before the late Queen at the Festival of Remembrance and also toured with Katherine Jenkins.

"I really didn't understand how I got from my singing teacher's living room to the Albert Hall," Charlotte previously said. "We were manufactured and packaged and always had perfect make-up on, perfectly-done hair, but – and I am not usually one to be blowing my own trumpet – we got really good at our harmonies."

While her brother stayed in the music industry, Charlotte turned her talents to acting and landed her breakout role in Fresh Meat whilst studying at Bristol University. Since then, she's starred in various major shows, including Call the Midwife, Ghosts, Dead Pixels, You and Grantchester.