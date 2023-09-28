Accused: fans saying same thing about shocking Netflix film

Accused is the number one trending movie on Netflix right now – and fans have got plenty to say about the shocking new film directed by Boiling Point and Chernobyl director, Philip Barantini.

The film follows a young man, Harri, who is mistakenly identified on social media as being a terrorist, and follows him as his confusion turns to fear and horror as the police remain apathetic to his situation, and he is hunted to his parents' isolated home during a terrifying witch hunt…

WATCH: Check out the trailer for Netflix’s Accused

Taking to Twitter to discuss the show, viewers admitted that they found it seriously tense, with one writing: "Watching #Accused on @NetflixUK and feeling sick to my stomach. @Chaneil_Kular, you are amazing and what a superb job you've done, BUT I NEED HARRI'S MUM AND DAD TO COME HOME RIGHT NOW! This is so stressful!" Another person added: "The amount of anxiety I had when watching #accused on Netflix. Chile, I had to close my eyes at some points. Excellent performances all round."

A third person added: " Oh my DAYS! Just finished #Accused. Don't think my heart is ever going to stop beating so hard. Such an intense, devastating, necessary watch. Chaneil Kular deserves the world for that performance What a powerhouse! Huge congrats @PhilipBarantini."

Have you watched Accused yet?

Speaking about the role, Chaneil told Digital Spy: "What Accused does nicely is highlight these things that as a society I like to think we know. The main thing I want people to take away is that sometimes these pile ons are targeted at people that deserve it, but it's important to be aware of wholeheartedly believing if someone's been accused of something on social media. Make your own opinion and judgement about things rather than being swayed by what’s in your feed."

He added to Dazed: " A lot of the fear and adrenaline shown in the film is very much real because [...] I knew I couldn’t afford to fail. I was just like, ‘are people buying this? Am I carrying this?’ The real-life pressures that I was met with when taking this role ended up matching the actual character, which worked out great. I might need to do a rom-com or something afterwards though."